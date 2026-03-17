CORNWALL, ON, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - On March 3, 2026, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers in Cornwall, Ontario laid charges against an individual after seizing three prohibited assault-style firearms from their vehicle.

Warren Oakes, 21, a resident of Akwesasne, has been charged with:

Assault-style firearms and magazines seized at the CBSA Cornwall port of entry on March 3, 2026. (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency)

Smuggling prohibited firearms into Canada, contrary to s.159(1) of the Customs Act

Smuggling prohibited devices into Canada, contrary to s.159(1) of the Customs Act

Uttering false statements, contrary to s.153(a) of the Customs Act

Evading compliance, contrary to s.153(c) of the Customs Act

Hindering an officer, contrary to s.153.1(b) of the Customs Act

2 counts of possession of unlawfully imported items, contrary to s.155 of the Customs Act

Unlawful importation of prohibited firearms, contrary to s.104(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Unlawful importation of prohibited devices, contrary to s.104(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Possession of prohibited firearms without licence, contrary to s.92(1) of the Criminal Code

Possession of prohibited devices without licence, contrary to s.92(2) of the Criminal Code

On March 3, Oakes sought entry to Canada via the Cornwall port of entry, but fled into Cornwall when CBSA officers referred his vehicle for secondary examination. CBSA contacted the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Ontario Provincial Police and Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service for help in locating the vehicle.

The RCMP apprehended Oakes during a traffic stop. The vehicle was returned to the port of entry, where CBSA officers seized three assault-style firearms, three prohibited magazines and the vehicle itself. Oakes was transferred to CBSA custody to face charges.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be laid. The charges have not yet been tested or proven in court.

Quotes

"This investigation underscores CBSA's commitment to disrupting the illegal flow of firearms. While visiting the Cornwall port of entry, I have seen firsthand how officers detect and prevent dangerous goods from entering Canada. Their work contributes to the safety and security of all Canadians."

-- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"Each day, CBSA officers are on the lookout for signs of criminal activity at Canada's border. This seizure demonstrates our officers' commitment to keeping illegal firearms out of our communities and holding bad actors accountable. By working closely with our law enforcement partners, we will continue to disrupt smuggling operations and keep Canadians safe."

-- Jag Johnston, Regional Director General, CBSA Northern Ontario Region

"The RCMP is proud of the swift, coordinated response demonstrated by our officers during this incident. Thanks to their vigilance and professionalism, we were able to assist our CBSA partners in quickly locating and apprehending this individual after he fled the port of entry. We remain firmly committed to disrupting illegal firearm smuggling and working alongside our law enforcement partners to keep our communities safe."

-- Insp. Etienne Thauvette, Officer-in-Charge, RCMP Cornwall Detachment

Quick facts

Smuggling and other Customs Act and Criminal Code contraventions may lead to arrest, criminal charges and prosecution in a court of law.

and contraventions may lead to arrest, criminal charges and prosecution in a court of law. In 2025, CBSA officers in Ontario made 6,462 prohibited items seizures, including 494 firearms and 12,874 miscellaneous parts for firearms or magazines. For the latest firearms statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency enforcement action statistics.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system.

Follow us on "X" (@CanBorder), Instagram, join us on Facebook or visit our YouTube channel.

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts: Canada Border Services Agency, Media Relations, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945