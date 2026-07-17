CBSA seizes 300 kg of methamphetamine in shipping container destined for the Philippines

HALIFAX, NS, July 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) in Halifax, Nova Scotia (NS) detected and seized nearly 300 sealed packages of methamphetamine deeply concealed under a false bottom inside a wooden crate of solar panels, which were scheduled to leave Canada by sea.

The drugs weighed 299.7 kilograms and were detected by CBSA officers at the Africville Seasides Marine Container Examination Facility in Halifax, Nova Scotia, during an export examination of a marine container destined for the Philippines on January 9, 2026.

The seized drugs and all evidence were transferred to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Federal Policing – Eastern Region, for further investigation.

The CBSA and RCMP are securing our borders by collaborating on investigations to disrupt illegal drug smuggling and combat organized crime.

Quotes

"The Canada Border Services Agency is seizing drugs at our marine, land and air borders. With the RCMP and other law enforcement partners, they are disrupting transnational organized crime and making communities safer. I would like to commend everyone involved in this seizure."

-- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"The Canada Border Services Agency collaborates with law enforcement partners to tackle global crime head-on. Our front line officers and intelligence teams are preventing drug smuggling and disrupting domestic and international crime networks."

-- Dominic Mallette, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Atlantic Region

Quick Facts

The CBSA is responsible for border security at ports of entry across Canada, including at land border crossings, airports and marine ports. The RCMP protects our border between ports of entry. The RCMP also supports the CBSA's mandate at ports of entry with criminal investigations and prosecutions related to narcotic smuggling.

CBSA officers at the Africville Seasides Marine Container Examination Facility in Halifax are responsible for examining high-risk containers and cargo arriving and leaving Canada by sea via the Port of Halifax.

For the latest contraband statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

Under the Border Plan, Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, including drug smuggling, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line toll-free at 1-888-502-9060, or online.

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SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945