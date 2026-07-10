CBSA investigation leads to conviction for counselling immigration misrepresentation in Saskatchewan

SASKATOON, SK, July 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Following an investigation by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), on July 8, Saskatoon resident Balvir Singh received a two-year less a day conditional sentence, $10,000 fine, and 40 hours of community service after pleading guilty in Saskatoon Court of King's Bench to Counselling Misrepresentation under Section 126 of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA).

CBSA criminal investigators in Regina started their investigation in 2018 after Border Services Officers across Canada reported unusually large numbers of immigration applications for a Saskatoon-based non-profit. The investigation found that Singh was counseling foreign nationals to misrepresent employment information on federal and provincial immigration applications. This included falsified pay stubs, offers of employment and other supporting documents related to non-existent employment in Canada.

In partnership with the Government of Saskatchewan's Immigrant Nominee Program (SINP), the CBSA identified a significant number of foreign nationals connected to Singh who came to Canada with misrepresented information, many who began engaging in unauthorized work outside of the scope of their permit, including in the delivery, construction and restaurant industry. The CBSA also learned that Singh was charging foreign nationals up to $40,000 for immigration sponsorship.

On June 3, 2021, search warrants were executed at Singh's residence and a Saskatoon restaurant where evidence pertaining to the offences was seized. On June 23, 2022, and March 14, 2023, Singh was charged under the IRPA and Criminal Code. On April 2, 2026, Singh pled guilty to one count under Section 126 of IRPA.

Quotes

"This conviction and the investigation that led to it demonstrate the strong collaboration between the Canada Border Services Agency and provincial partners, who are working together to uphold Canada's immigration laws and bring those that violate them to justice."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, Government of Canada

"The Government of Saskatchewan takes the integrity of our immigration system seriously. This investigation and conviction is a result of important collaboration between our provincial immigration enforcement team and the Canada Border Services Agency. We will continue to work together to stop immigration fraud from occurring in Saskatchewan."

- The Honourable Eric Schmalz, Minister of Immigration and Career Training, Government of Saskatchewan

"This successful conviction is the result of an extensive investigation by Canada Border Services Agency criminal investigators in Saskatchewan. By dismantling fraudulent immigration schemes, the CBSA is protecting the integrity of Canada's borders and safeguarding potential immigrants from exploitation. We will continue to investigate, gather evidence and pursue prosecution against those who try to defraud Canada's immigration system."

- Janalee Bell-Boychuk, Regional Director General, Prairie Region, Canada Border Services Agency

Quick Facts

The Canada Border Services Agency is the primary federal agency responsible for investigating immigration fraud , human smuggling, and violations of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA).

, human smuggling, and violations of the (IRPA). The Government of Saskatchewan investigates and prosecutes individuals committing immigration fraud under The Immigration Services Act.

under If you suspect immigration fraud --such as unauthorized work/study, living in Canada without valid status, or entry based on false documents--you can report it directly to the CBSA: By Phone: Call the Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060 (available Monday to Friday, 9 am to 9 pm ET). Online: Report suspected cross-border activities using the CBSA Secure Web Form. Note: Information provided is confidential, and you are not required to give your name.

--such as unauthorized work/study, living in Canada without valid status, or entry based on false documents--you can report it directly to the CBSA: If you suspect immigration fraud in Saskatchewan please contact the Government of Saskatchewan at [email protected] or 306-798-1350.

in Saskatchewan please contact the Government of Saskatchewan at or 306-798-1350. The CBSA investigates and pursues prosecution against persons who willfully violate Canada's border-related legislation, including the IRPA and the Customs Act .

and the . When the CBSA becomes aware of situations where there are possible violations of Canada's immigration laws, it takes the appropriate action as mandated by Canadian law. Individuals who violate Canada's immigration laws are subject to serious consequences, including criminal charges, court fines, probation, imprisonment and a criminal record.

Between April 1 2025 and March 31 2026, the CBSA opened 161 criminal investigations into suspected offences under the IRPA.

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system.

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SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945