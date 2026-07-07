CBSA lays 12 criminal charges in immigration fraud case

LONDON, ON, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has laid multiple criminal charges after investigating an immigration scheme that defrauded international students of an estimated $126,000.

The investigation began in February 2025 after the CBSA Intelligence and Enforcement Division received a tip from Lambton College. Investigators interviewed the victims and launched an extensive investigation. Two individuals are alleged to have taken money from international students by falsely promising the funds would be used to pay their tuition fees. Victims were provided with fraudulent enrollment documents but were not enrolled in the post-secondary programs that had been promised.

CBSA executed two search warrants at the residences and businesses of the accused individuals and collected evidence of the fraudulent scheme from electronic devices. Subsequent warrants were obtained to examine the digital forensic data extracted from those devices. As a result, both individuals were charged on June 2, 2026 with:

four counts of fraud over $5,000, contrary to section 380(1) of the Criminal Code ;

over $5,000, contrary to section 380(1) of the ; four counts of uttering forged documents, contrary to section 368(1)(b) of the Criminal Code ; and

; and four counts of counselling misrepresentation, contrary to section 126 of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA).

Hardik Dave of Cambridge, Ontario, is scheduled to appear in court on July 10, 2026, at the Ontario Court of Justice in London, Ontario. The charges are subject to validation by the court.

Jainishkumar Patel, 35, of London, Ontario, is believed to have fled the country and is wanted on an arrest warrant.

Quotes

"The Canada Border Services Agency is protecting vulnerable individuals from fraud and other harms. Those seeking to profit from fraudulent financial schemes are being held to account and brought to justice."

-- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"Canada Border Services Agency investigators are uncovering immigration fraud schemes and gathering evidence to bring offenders to justice. In doing so, our officers are upholding the law and protecting vulnerable people from exploitation."

-- Michael Prosia, Regional Director General, CBSA Southern Ontario Region

Quick facts

The CBSA is responsible for identifying, investigating and pursuing the prosecution of individuals and entities that are connected to immigration fraud , organized crime and other violations of the Customs Act and the IRPA .

, organized crime and other violations of the and the . Individuals who violate Canada's immigration laws are subject to serious consequences, including criminal charges, court fines, probation, imprisonment and a criminal record.

Between April 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026, the CBSA opened 161 criminal investigations into suspected offences under the IRPA .

. Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

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SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts: Canada Border Services Agency, Media Relations (https://www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca/media/media-eng.html), [email protected], 1-877-761-5945