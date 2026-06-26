The CBSA is making it quicker and easier for international travellers to catch connecting flights at Canadian airports

OTTAWA, ON, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is simplifying the process for international travellers passing through Canadian airports on their way to other countries.

Under the Free Flow International-to-International Transit process, international passengers skip in-person border check-ins and go directly to their next flight. Instead of travellers having to stop at customs, airlines will provide the CBSA with travel information. This will keep the border secure while saving time for travellers.

Here is how the new process works:

No Customs Check-in: Passengers heading from one international destination to another via a participating Canadian airport no longer need to physically meet with a border services officer or check in via a kiosk.

Passengers heading from one international destination to another via a participating Canadian airport no longer need to physically meet with a border services officer or check in via a kiosk. Airline Tracking: Air carriers are required to collect and share passenger flight details (final destination and scheduled departure time) directly with the CBSA to verify that travellers have left the country as intended.

Air carriers are required to collect and share passenger flight details (final destination and scheduled departure time) directly with the CBSA to verify that travellers have left the country as intended. Required Documents: Passengers must still carry the proper visas and travel documents for their final destination, including a confirmed airline ticket for an international flight departing Canada within 24 hours of their arrival.

Passengers must still carry the proper visas and travel documents for their final destination, including a confirmed airline ticket for an international flight departing Canada within 24 hours of their arrival. Participating Hubs: This streamlined system has been successfully tested and is available at Vancouver International Airport, Toronto Pearson International Airport (Terminal 1), and Montréal–Trudeau International Airport.

The Free Flow International-to-International Transit process fits in the CBSA's mandate of making legitimate travel easier while focusing efforts on higher-risk travellers and activities.

Quotes

The Free Flow International-to-International Transit process is one of the ways the CBSA is improving the traveller experience while maintaining the security of Canada's border. We are working with our airport partners to provide a simpler and more efficient process for travellers to get to their international destinations without delay. The CBSA is putting in place tools and technologies, and updating processes to build the border of the future.

- Rob Chambers , Vice President, Travellers Branch, Canada Border Services Agency

Quick facts

The proposed regulatory amendments were published in the Canada Gazette for a 30 day consultation period to collect various stakeholder feedback.

With these amendments, other airports now have the option to apply to adopt this new process by contacting the CBSA: [email protected] .

. All travellers must continue to meet applicable entry and transit requirements, including holding a valid Temporary Resident Visa (TRV) or Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA), where required.

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SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts: Media Relations (https://www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca/media/media-eng.html) Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945