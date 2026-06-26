Canada and Uruguay Sign Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement to Strengthen Trade Security

OTTAWA, ON, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada is taking steps to strengthen its trade relationships and enhance the security and integrity of its global supply chains.

Erin O'Gorman, President of Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), together with His Excellency Pablo Sader, Uruguayan Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg and the Mission to the European Union, on June 25, 2026 signed a Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement (CMAA) between Canada and Uruguay that will further increase trade security between the two countries.

The agreement will help prevent illicit customs activity, such as the smuggling of drugs, firearms and other illegal goods, and help protect the $317 million trade relationship between Canada and Uruguay. This will be accomplished, in large part, through the sharing of customs information.

The signing took place in Brussels, Belgium, during the World Customs Organization's Council meetings (June 22- 26, 2026). The agreement comes as Canada works toward modernising its 1999 Foreign Investment and Protection Agreement and negotiating a free trade agreement with the MERCOSUR trading bloc, of which Uruguay is a member.

Strong and coordinated partnerships between customs organizations are key to safeguarding economies, disrupting transnational crime and protecting communities.

Quotes

" This agreement strengthens Canada and Uruguay's commercial relationship and shared commitment to border security. We will continue working together to combat transnational organized crime while protecting the flow of legitimate trade, strengthening the safety and prosperity of our countries."

- Erin O'Gorman, President, Canada Border Services Agency

" This Agreement reflects the strong and longstanding partnership between Uruguay and Canada, two like-minded countries committed to rules-based trade, effective border cooperation and the security of international supply chains. By strengthening the exchange of information and mutual assistance between our customs administrations, we are better equipped to combat illicit trade while facilitating legitimate commerce for the benefit of both our countries."

- His Excellency Pablo Sader, Uruguayan Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg and the Mission to the European Union

Quick facts

Canada and Uruguay enjoy a strong, longstanding, and multifaceted bilateral relationship that is built on shared values such as democracy, the rule of law, and human rights.

The CBSA negotiates Customs Mutual Assistance Agreements (CMAA) with international partners to share customs information and co-ordinate more effectively to prevent and investigate customs violations, smuggling, and trade-related crimes.

Since 1979, Canada has signed 14 CMAAs, including with the United States, Mexico, the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom. Canada signed new agreements in 2025, with Ukraine, which went into force on April 7, 2026, and with Australia, whose ratification process is underway.

CMAAs also allow parties to provide mutual administrative assistance for the application of customs laws through the exchange of best practices relating to the application of customs border programs and legislation.

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SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected]