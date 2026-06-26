CBSA lays criminal charges after seizing prohibited firearms in Lansdowne

LANSDOWNE, ON, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has laid multiple charges against two individuals after seizing several firearms, ammunition, magazines and suspected narcotics at the Lansdowne (Thousand Islands Bridge) port of entry.

Firearms, magazines, and narcotics seized at the CBSA Lansdowne port of entry.

On May 23, 2026, two individuals approached the Lansdowne port of entry from the United States seeking entry into Canada in a motorhome towing a pickup truck. The travellers told the border services officer they made a wrong turn towards the Canadian border and had no firearms or narcotics to declare. They were referred for a secondary examination and the driver admitted that he did have a firearm in the motorhome. Both travellers were arrested for smuggling.

CBSA officers searched the motorhome and pickup truck and seized:

eight firearms, including four prohibited firearms

13 magazines, including seven prohibited over-capacity magazines

1,500 rounds of ammunition

personal amounts of several types of suspected narcotics, including cocaine, psilocybin and cannabis

As a result, Daniel Sargent (59) of Virginia and Danette Garrelts (56) of California have each been charged with:

seven counts of failing to report goods, contrary to section 12(1) of the Customs Act

making false statements, contrary to section 153(e) of the Customs Act

twelve counts of smuggling, contrary to section 159(1) of the Customs Act

two counts of possession of a controlled substance, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

two counts of importing of a controlled substance, contrary to section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

importing cannabis, contrary to section 11(1) of the Cannabis Act

nine counts of careless transportation of a firearm, contrary to section 86(1) of the Criminal Code

seven counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the Criminal Code

two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited device, contrary to section 91(2) of the Criminal Code

three counts of unauthorized possession of a loaded firearm, contrary to section 95(1) of the Criminal Code

eight counts of unauthorized importation of a firearm, contrary to section 104(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

unauthorized importation of a prohibited device, contrary to section 104(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

The accused were remanded into custody. Both are next scheduled to appear in court on July 31, 2026. The charges have not yet been tested or proven in court.

Quotes

"The Canada Border Services Agency protects our borders and stops illegal firearms from entering the country. This seizure of undeclared, prohibited firearms and drugs demonstrates the skill and capacity of border services officers to detect and intercept dangerous goods. I want to thank the officers at the Lansdowne port of entry for their work safeguarding the security of all Canadians."

-- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"CBSA's border services officers are Canada's first line of defence against prohibited firearms. Their success in detecting contraband and pursuing prosecutions send a clear message: those who break Canada's laws will be held accountable."

-- Jag Johnston, Regional Director General, CBSA Northern Ontario Region

Quick facts

Smuggling and other Customs Act and Criminal Code contraventions may lead to arrest, criminal charges and prosecution in a court of law.

and contraventions may lead to arrest, criminal charges and prosecution in a court of law. In 2025, CBSA officers in Ontario made 6,462 prohibited items seizures, including 494 firearms and 12,874 miscellaneous parts for firearms or magazines. For the latest firearms statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency enforcement action statistics.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system.

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SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts: Canada Border Services Agency, Media Relations, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945