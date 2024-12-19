VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to protecting Canadians by intercepting and investigating smuggling attempts at our borders and disrupting organized crime.

In February 2024, CBSA criminal investigators launched an investigation into a cigarette smuggling operation after CBSA officers intercepted numerous contraband cigarette shipments at Vancouver International Airport Commercial Operations and the Vancouver International Mail Centre.

Following an investigation, on November 19, 2024, CBSA criminal investigators executed a search warrant at a Vancouver residence. The following items were seized:

3,826 cartons of contraband cigarettes

4.2 kilograms of illegal cannabis

$51,915 in cash and casino chips

CBSA officers arrested a 34 year-old Vancouver resident for their suspected involvement in the cigarette smuggling operation and the investigation is ongoing.

"Our top priority is the safety and security of our communities. I want to thank CBSA officers and investigators for their efforts in keeping our borders safe, holding those who violate Canadian laws accountable and ensuring the safety and well-being of our communities."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Finance and Intergovernmental Affairs

"The CBSA works hard to intercept contraband at our borders and investigates those who break Canada's laws. The efforts of our officers and investigators have disrupted illegal trade, which harms our communities and local businesses."

- Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Pacific Region

Smuggling and other Customs Act and Criminal Code contraventions may lead to arrest, criminal charges and prosecution in a court of law.





and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians. For the latest enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.





If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line toll-free at 1-888-502-9060.

