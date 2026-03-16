OTTAWA, ON, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) joins its public safety partners in marking National Impaired Driving Prevention Week, highlighting the important role of our border services officers in stopping impaired drivers at the border. Since January 1, 2025, CBSA officers have arrested 634 people for impaired driving- at land ports of entry across Canada. Our officers are trained to detect signs of alcohol and drug impairment and are authorized to conduct testing to confirm impairment.

Recent incidents highlight the vital role CBSA officers play in protecting the safety and security of Canadian communities by effectively identifying and addressing impaired driving:

During a weekend in August 2025, CBSA officers in Ontario arrested three drivers for impaired driving in separate incidents. At the Cornwall port of entry, a driver suspected of being impaired by drugs failed a Standardized Field Sobriety Test (SFST). In the two other incidents, drivers impaired by alcohol were intercepted at the Sault Ste. Marie and Pigeon River ports of entry, including a commercial truck driver with a thermos containing alcohol within reach. Both drivers provided breath samples using an Approved Screening Device (ASD) and failed the test.





On December 24, 2025, a traveller at the Woodstock, New Brunswick port of entry was arrested for impaired driving. During their interaction with the driver, CBSA officers observed multiple indicators of potential intoxication and promptly administered the ASD test, which the individual failed. Officers also seized alcohol, 29 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and a chocolate bar containing psilocybin mushrooms from the traveller's vehicle.





On December 29, 2025, a Canadian commercial driver at the North Portal, Saskatchewan port of entry was arrested for impaired driving and drug smuggling. Following a secondary examination of the truck cab, suspected narcotics were discovered. RCMP were contacted, attended the port of entry and took custody of the driver.





On January 3, 2026, CBSA officers at the Coutts, Alberta port of entry arrested an individual for impaired driving who appeared confused, gave delayed responses, and struggled to answer questions about cannabis use. While the driver denied recent marijuana use, his passenger was found with a cannabis roach in their pocket. Based on these observations, officers conducted a sobriety test which the driver failed. He was arrested and transferred to the RCMP.

Quote

"The CBSA is an important partner in safeguarding Canadians by stopping impaired drivers at the border. Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs can have devastating consequences, endangering lives and communities. Border services officers are taking strong action against those who jeopardize the safety of others on the road."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

Quick facts

The Government of Canada recognizes the importance of educating Canadians about the consequences of impaired driving due to alcohol, drugs, fatigue or distraction, which destroys the lives and health of thousands of Canadians.

The Criminal Code prohibits driving while impaired to any degree by drugs, alcohol, or a combination of both. Penalties for this offence range from a mandatory minimum fine to life imprisonment, depending on the severity of the offence

prohibits driving while impaired to any degree by drugs, alcohol, or a combination of both. Penalties for this offence range from a mandatory minimum fine to life imprisonment, depending on the severity of the offence Impaired driving, whether by alcohol or drugs, continues to kill or injure more Canadians than any other crime. It also remains the single most important factor contributing to serious road crashes.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

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SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945