CBSA investigation leads to conviction of immigration consultant for fraud

EDMONTON, AB, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) plays a crucial role in ensuring the integrity of our immigration system and holds accountable individuals who attempt to defraud new immigrants to Canada.

On April 8, 2024, Maneet 'Mani' Malhotra, a resident of Ontario, pleaded guilty in an Edmonton courtroom to one count under section 91 of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA) for charging for immigration services without the legal authorization to do so. Malhotra was handed an 18-month conditional sentence, including six months of house arrest, and was ordered to pay $148,000 in victim restitution.

In 2019, the CBSA began its investigation into Malhotra and her Edmonton-based business, NAMI Immigration Inc., after a referral from the Government of Alberta's Temporary Foreign Worker Advisory Office. It was determined that two clients paid Malhotra $30,000 and $45,000 to arrange employment in Alberta. Instead of receiving jobs, they were forced into a scheme where they were required to pay for fraudulent pay stubs.

During the investigation, the CBSA discovered more incidents where Malhotra charged for immigration services that included fake job offers and forged documents. In addition, Malhotra did not submit the required official paperwork to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). It was determined that Malhotra did not meet the requirements of IRPA to provide immigration-related services as she was not a registered immigration consultant or a practicing lawyer.

On December 17, 2019, the CBSA executed a search warrant at the offices of NAMI Immigration and found fraudulent immigration-related documents as well as additional client information. On April 21, 2023, charges were laid against Malhotra and on May 1, 2023, the CBSA arrested Malhotra at her residence in Mississauga, Ontario.

Quote

"The Canada Border Services Agency is committed to investigating and pursuing the prosecution of individuals who abuse Canada's immigration system. By dismantling fraudulent immigration schemes, we are protecting the integrity of Canada's borders and safeguarding potential immigrants from exploitation."

- Janalee Bell-Boychuk, Regional Director General, Prairie Region, Canada Border Services Agency

Quick Facts

Section 91 of the IRPA is designed to protect victims of immigration violations by making it a criminal offense to provide immigration advice for a fee unless the provider is authorized. People who provide paid immigration advice or representation must be a member in good standing of a law society of a province or territory, or be licenced by the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants.

The CBSA is responsible for identifying, investigating and prosecuting individuals and entities that are connected to organized crime, human smuggling, immigration fraud , terrorism and other violations of the Customs Act and IRPA.

, terrorism and other violations of the and IRPA. Members of the public are encouraged to report suspicious immigration activities to the CBSA by calling 1-888-502-9060.

There is a wide variety of resources available on IRCC's website to help clients identify and protect themselves against fraud . IRCC urges clients to use the official departmental website to get accurate and reliable information about its programs to avoid becoming victims of fraud .

