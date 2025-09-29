WINDSOR, ON, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced today that an arrest has been made following an investigation by the CBSA Ontario Firearms Smuggling Enforcement Team (OFSET). This specialized team of criminal investigators, intelligence analysts, and intelligence officers are dedicated to investigating firearms smuggling in Ontario.

In May and June of this year, border services officers in Windsor, Toronto and Montreal intercepted four parcels containing firearms parts and tools for manufacturing firearms. The parcels were being imported from the United States and were all destined for the same address in Windsor, Ontario. As a result, CBSA's OFSET initiated an investigation into the importation of firearms parts into Canada.

On July 17, 2025, following an extensive investigation by OFSET, a search warrant was executed at an address in Windsor, Ontario. The following items were seized:

48 firearms;

30 prohibited auto sears used to convert semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic machine guns;

various firearms parts;

175 magazines of which 104 were prohibited, including 4 x 50 round drum magazines;

approximately 17,000 rounds of ammunition.

Thirty-year-old Hengwei Zhong, a resident of Windsor, Ontario, has been arrested and charged by the CBSA under the Customs Act and Criminal Code.

one count of smuggling a controlled/regulated device

one count of smuggling a prohibited device

one count of unauthorized importation of a prohibited device

one count of attempt to manufacture a firearm

two counts of possession of a prohibited device without a licence

three counts of improper storage of a firearm

three counts of possession of a firearm at a place other than indicated on a licence

The charges are subject to validation by the court.

The CBSA's OFSET would like to thank the Windsor Police Emergency Services Unit for their assistance in conducting a tactical entry into the residence during the search warrant.

Hengwei Zhong is scheduled to appear in court on September 29, 2025.

Quotes

"The Canada Border Services Agency is our country's first line of defence against crimes such as firearms smuggling. Illegal weapons are a significant threat to public safety and stopping them from getting onto our streets is critically important. This investigation demonstrates our strong commitment to securing our borders and preventing criminals from getting their hands on illegal weapons. Canadians are safer because of CBSA's work."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"Through the diligent efforts of the CBSA's Ontario Firearms Smuggling Enforcement Team, dangerous firearms, firearms parts, and devices have been removed from circulation. Our border services officers and criminal investigators actions demonstrate an unwavering commitment to addressing gun smuggling and ensuring the safety and well-being of our communities."

- Abeid Morgan, OFSET Director, Canada Border Services Agency

Quick Facts

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system.

In 2024, 90% of all firearms seized at our border coming into Canada came from the United States.

Any person who smuggles or attempts to smuggle prohibited devices, or who imports goods into Canada by making a false declaration, may be subject to legal proceedings.

CBSA investigators have the ability to obtain search warrants and other judicial authorizations to search and seize evidence of criminal offences under the Customs Act and other border-related legislation.

and other border-related legislation. For the latest enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

A list of restricted and prohibited goods, including firearms, can be found here.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, including firearms smuggling, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line toll-free at 1-888-502-9060, or visit us online.

