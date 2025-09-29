CBSA investigation in Windsor leads to charges and seizure of 48 firearms, 30 conversion devices, and 17k rounds of ammo Français
Sep 29, 2025, 10:10 ET
WINDSOR, ON, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced today that an arrest has been made following an investigation by the CBSA Ontario Firearms Smuggling Enforcement Team (OFSET). This specialized team of criminal investigators, intelligence analysts, and intelligence officers are dedicated to investigating firearms smuggling in Ontario.
In May and June of this year, border services officers in Windsor, Toronto and Montreal intercepted four parcels containing firearms parts and tools for manufacturing firearms. The parcels were being imported from the United States and were all destined for the same address in Windsor, Ontario. As a result, CBSA's OFSET initiated an investigation into the importation of firearms parts into Canada.
On July 17, 2025, following an extensive investigation by OFSET, a search warrant was executed at an address in Windsor, Ontario. The following items were seized:
Thirty-year-old Hengwei Zhong, a resident of Windsor, Ontario, has been arrested and charged by the CBSA under the Customs Act and Criminal Code.
The charges are subject to validation by the court.
The CBSA's OFSET would like to thank the Windsor Police Emergency Services Unit for their assistance in conducting a tactical entry into the residence during the search warrant.
Hengwei Zhong is scheduled to appear in court on September 29, 2025.
Quotes
"The Canada Border Services Agency is our country's first line of defence against crimes such as firearms smuggling. Illegal weapons are a significant threat to public safety and stopping them from getting onto our streets is critically important. This investigation demonstrates our strong commitment to securing our borders and preventing criminals from getting their hands on illegal weapons. Canadians are safer because of CBSA's work."
- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety
"Through the diligent efforts of the CBSA's Ontario Firearms Smuggling Enforcement Team, dangerous firearms, firearms parts, and devices have been removed from circulation. Our border services officers and criminal investigators actions demonstrate an unwavering commitment to addressing gun smuggling and ensuring the safety and well-being of our communities."
- Abeid Morgan, OFSET Director, Canada Border Services Agency
Quick Facts
