WINNIPEG, MB, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Following a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) investigation, on March 18, 2026, Sahil Aziz, a 32-year-old U.S. citizen, was sentenced to two-years in prison after pleading guilty in Manitoba Provincial Court to the following two charges:

Organizing entry into Canada (Human Smuggling), contrary to section 117(1) of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA),

(IRPA), Smuggling into Canada credit card data possessed fraudulently, contrary to section 159(1) of the Customs Act.

Aziz received a two-year prison sentence for human smuggling and time served for smuggling credit card data. The full sentence is 34 months.

On February 7, 2025, Aziz attempted to cross into Canada alone at the Emerson port of entry. Upon searching the vehicle, border services officers found multiple identity documents, including one belonging to another individual, as well as a suitcase and cell phone that did not belong to Aziz. Through further investigation, officers were able to verify one other person was with Aziz before he attempted to cross the border on his own. As a result of the information gathered following his attempted crossing at Emerson, CBSA Criminal Investigations officers arrested Aziz

The CBSA obtained a search warrant and gathered additional evidence relating to IRPA misrepresentation and a large quantity of stolen credit card data. On February 18, 2025, the CBSA charged Aziz under the IRPA and Customs Act, and he has remained in custody since his arrest.

Quotes

"Human smuggling is a serious offence. The Canada Border Services Agency upholds the integrity of Canada's immigration system by conducting thorough investigations into human smuggling activities and prosecuting individuals who break our immigration laws. I thank them for their dedication to secure our borders and keep our citizens safe."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"The Canada Border Services Agency criminal investigations team in Manitoba worked diligently to investigate this case and provide evidence for a conviction. We will pursue the prosecution of individuals who abuse our immigration system through human smuggling attempts."

- Janalee Bell-Boychuk, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Prairie Region

Quick Facts

The CBSA's Criminal Investigations Section investigates and pursues the prosecution of persons who willfully violate Canada's border-related legislation including the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act and the Customs Act .

and the . When the CBSA becomes aware of situations where there are possible violations of Canada's immigration laws, we take the appropriate action as mandated by Canadian law. Individuals who violate Canada's immigration laws are subject to serious consequences, including criminal charges, court fines, probation, imprisonment and a criminal record.

Between January 1 and October 31, 2025, CBSA officers in Manitoba made 341 narcotic seizures and stopped 55 firearms and prohibited weapons and devices from reaching our communities. Found out more about our 2025 highlights: CBSA in Manitoba and the Northwest Territories: Highlights from 2025 - Canada.ca

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

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SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945