CBSA firearms and weapons seizure in NB leads to multiple charges against NS residents

ST. STEPHEN, NB, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to protecting Canadians by intercepting firearms and prohibited weapons at the border. As a result of a recent seizure, investigation and search warrant led by the CBSA in the Atlantic Region, the CBSA and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have charged two Nova Scotia residents with multiple firearm and weapon related offences.

On April 5, 2024, two Canadian citizens were referred for secondary examination at the St. Stephen Ferry Point port of entry (POE) in New Brunswick (NB), following an extended stay in the United States (US).

During the extensive examination, CBSA border services officers and Detector Dog Services discovered and seized various prohibited firearms and weapons deeply concealed within the vehicle, including:

three 9 millimeter handguns;

four over-capacity magazines;

two 10-capacity magazine;

one conducted energy weapon;

one pepper spray;

2.9 grams of loose cannabis; and

three THC vape cartridges.

CBSA officers arrested Scott Livingstone, 63, and Joyce Livingstone, 61, of Conquerall Bank, Lunenburg County, Nova Scotia (NS) for smuggling under the Customs Act.

The RCMP in St. Stephen, NB took custody of the travellers and transported them to the St. George RCMP detachment where they were held in custody overnight. On April 6, 2024, Scott and Joyce Livingstone appeared in Saint John Provincial Court via phone. They were remanded into custody and separately transferred to the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre and New Brunswick Women's Correctional Centre in Miramichi.

On April 7, 2024, CBSA criminal investigators, with assistance from the Nova Scotia RCMP, executed a search warrant at the Livingstone residence in Conquerall Bank, NS, and seized a 12-gauge shotgun, a pellet gun, and various ammunition and electronic devices.

On the same day, Scott and Joyce Livingstone appeared in Saint John Provincial Court where they each faced five Customs Act charges laid by CBSA and another 11 Criminal Code of Canada charges laid by the RCMP.

Customs Act charges include:

three counts - smuggling;

one count - making false statements;

one count - failing to report imported goods in their possession.

Criminal Code charges include:

two counts - possession of prohibited firearms

four counts - carrying a concealed weapon

two counts - occupants of a motor vehicle knowing at the time there were firearms

two counts - unauthorized possession of an unloaded handgun with readily accessible ammo that is capable of being discharged

one count - without lawful authority import into Canada firearms

The accused were released on conditions by the courts. Proceedings are ongoing and they will appear again in Saint John Provincial Court on July 5th, 2024.

Quotes

"CBSA front line officers in New Brunswick are on alert to detect and intercept prohibited guns and weapons at the land border. Thanks to their recent efforts in St. Stephen, NB, and the work of our criminal investigators, we are keeping our communities safe and ensuring anyone who breaks Canada's laws is held accountable."

Gina Kennedy-McLaughlin, Director, Traveller Land Border Operations, Atlantic Region, Canada Border Services Agency

Quick Facts

CBSA officers and investigators work with law enforcement partners to help fight gun smuggling and trafficking.

Bringing cannabis across the border in any form, including oils containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) or cannabidiol (CBD), without a permit or exemption authorized by Health Canada is a serious criminal offence subject to arrest and prosecution, despite the legalization of cannabis in Canada .

. For the latest enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

View a list of restricted and prohibited goods, including firearms.

Anyone with information about suspicious cross-border activity is encouraged to call the CBSA Border Watch Toll-free Line at 1-888-502-9060 or submit a tip online.

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945