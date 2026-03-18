CBSA expands efforts to disrupt extortion networks across Canada

OTTAWA, ON, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Extortion is a serious crime that harms Canadians, communities and businesses. As criminal networks evolve and expand, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and its partners are intensifying efforts and prioritizing enforcement against those involved in serious criminality, including organized crime and extortion.

Arshdeep Singh (left), removed from Canada on January 19, 2026. Sukhnaaz Singh Sandu (right), removed from Canada on February 3, 2026 (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency)

The CBSA is working with law enforcement partners through joint task forces such as our partnership with the BC Extortion Task Force in BC's Lower Mainland and with Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) in Edmonton and Calgary, as well as our continued joint efforts with local police in Ontario and across the country. When police identify individuals who may be in violation of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA), they notify the CBSA who conducts investigations that may lead to immigration enforcement action, including removal from Canada.

In August 2025, the CBSA began formally monitoring immigration enforcement cases potentially linked to extortion in the Pacific and Prairie Regions, expanding this work to the Greater Toronto Area Region in November 2025. These cases come to the Agency's attention through many sources, including collaboration with extortion task forces, tips from partner agencies and the public, and CBSA's own investigative work.

In relation to this work, as of March 12, 2026, the CBSA has opened 372 immigration investigations, 70 removal orders have been issued for various inadmissibility grounds, and 35 removals have been enforced.

Two recent cases illustrate CBSA's ongoing efforts to identify and remove individuals linked to extortion and organized criminal schemes in Canada:

Arshdeep Singh entered Canada on a study permit in 2022. In November 2025, the CBSA arrested and detained Mr. Singh and reported him inadmissible for membership in a criminal organization linked to extortion, arson, drug trafficking, and firearm offences. In December 2025, the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada (IRB) found him inadmissible under IRPA for organized criminality and issued a deportation order. Mr. Singh remained in immigration detention on the grounds of being a danger to the public and flight risk. The CBSA removed him from Canada under escort on January 19, 2026.

(IRB) found him inadmissible under IRPA for organized criminality and issued a deportation order. Mr. Singh remained in immigration detention on the grounds of being a danger to the public and flight risk. The CBSA removed him from Canada under escort on January 19, 2026. Sukhnaaz Singh Sandhu entered Canada in 2016, as a temporary resident. In November 2025, the CBSA arrested and detained Mr. Sandhu, reported him inadmissible for organized criminality and the IRB found him inadmissible under IRPA and issued a deportation order. Mr. Sandhu remained in immigration detention on the grounds of being a danger to the public until February 3, 2026, when the CBSA removed him from Canada under escort.

The CBSA continues to investigate individuals alleged to be engaged in extortion and extortion-related activities, and will take appropriate enforcement action as the investigations conclude.

The CBSA operates a tip line that allows the public to share information or directly report on the whereabouts of those who are inadmissible to Canada. Tips received are reviewed and assigned to officers for investigations. Contact the Border Watch Line or call toll-free: 1-888-502-9060.

Quotes

"Protecting the safety and well–being of Canadians requires constant vigilance in the face of evolving criminal threats. Extortion and organized crime have no place in our country. Our government will continue to support and invest in strong, coordinated enforcement efforts so we can take action against those who seek to exploit and harm our communities, including removing those who are not entitled to remain in Canada."

– The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety Canada

"Extortion empowers organized criminal groups, targets vulnerable people and inflicts lasting harm on Canadian communities. The CBSA is committed to using every tool we have to counter this threat. By increasing our removal capacity and deepening our partnerships with police, we have made significant progress toward ensuring these criminals cannot remain in Canada."

– Erin O'Gorman, President, Canada Border Services Agency

Quick facts

In 2025, the CBSA removed over 22,500 inadmissible persons, 1,010 of which were subject to serious inadmissibility for serious criminality (national security, war crimes or human rights violations, organized crime, and criminality). CBSA is currently removing approximately 400 inadmissible individuals every week. Through Canada's Border Plan, $30.4 million was allocated to strengthen the CBSA's capacity to complete 20,000 removals annually this fiscal year and in 2026–2027.

Under the Border Plan and Budget 2025, the CBSA will hire 1,000 new officers to strengthen border security and keep Canadians safe.

The CBSA has approximately 530 officers dedicated to immigration enforcement that include immigration investigation, detention, hearings before the Immigration and Refugee Board and removal.

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SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts: Media Relations (https://www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca/media/media-eng.html) Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945