FORT ERIE, ON, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), Southern Ontario Region, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Niagara-on-the-Lake (NOTL) Border Integrity (BI) Team, are committed to safeguarding our country and keeping contraband goods, such as narcotics, from reaching our communities.

On June 15, 2021, a commercial truck driven by a Quebec resident entered Canada in Fort Erie, Ontario, and was referred for a secondary examination The CBSA discovered and seized approximately 112.5 kg of suspected cocaine inside five duffle bags. The value of this seizure is estimated at $14 million.

The CBSA arrested Pardeep Singh, and transferred him and the suspected cocaine under the custody of RCMP officers from NOTL BI unit.

The RCMP have charged 24-year-old Singh of LaSalle, Quebec with:

Importation of a controlled substance, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Singh will appear at the St. Catharines Courthouse, Ontario, on July 9, 2021.

Despite border restrictions in place due to COVID-19, commercial traffic continues. Cross-border supply chains are vital to the continued flow of goods, including food and medical supplies for all Canadians. CBSA continues to fulfill its mandate of stopping smuggling attempts of illegal narcotics.

Quotes

"The Canada Border Services Agency plays an integral role in keeping our communities safe. Our officers have interrupted the smuggling attempt of a massive amount of narcotics, and have put a full stop to the ripple effect these narcotics would have in neighborhoods across our country. The CBSA is extremely proud of its officers and their ongoing role in safeguarding our borders."

- Kim Upper, District Director, Fort Erie District Operations, Canada Border Services Agency

"The Border Integrity Program is responsible for protecting our border by preventing, detecting, and disrupting cross border criminality. Securing the border contributes to the national security of Canada and protects Canadians from terrorism, organized crime and other border-related criminality. This large drug seizure and the investigation that ensued resulting in an individual being charged, is another example of the RCMP and the CBSA working together to protect our communities by preventing illegal drugs from reaching our streets."

-Superintendent Shawn Boudreau, Officer in Charge, RCMP Border Integrity Program, O Division

Quick Facts

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

