WINDSOR, ON, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are committed to keeping communities safe from illegal narcotics.

On April 17, 2023, Jasbir Singh, a Canadian resident, entered the country in a commercial truck at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry in Windsor, Ontario. The truck was referred for a secondary examination. During the inspection of the truck cabin, border services officers discovered 60 bricks of suspected cocaine, weighing approximately 60 kilograms in total.

The CBSA arrested Singh, 40, of Paris, Ontario, and seized the suspected cocaine. The RCMP charged him with:

Importation of Cocaine, contrary to Section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The matter is currently before the Ontario Court of Justice, in Windsor, Ontario.

Quotes

"The safety and security of Canadians is our government's top priority. By stopping illegal drugs at the border, we're keeping our communities safe. This seizure is another great example of the ongoing cooperation between the CBSA and the RCMP in securing our borders."

- The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

"This is exemplary work by our team of dedicated CBSA officers in the Southern Ontario Region. The excellent working partnership we have with the RCMP is a great benefit in fighting organized smuggling efforts and protecting our communities."

- Joseph Chayeski, Director, Ambassador Bridge District Operations, Canada Border Services Agency

"The RCMP and the CBSA have once again joined forces to keep our neighbourhoods safe. Keeping harmful drugs off the streets of our cities, towns or communities is always a priority for both agencies. We take pride in our collaboration to keep Canadians safe from crime."

- Superintendent Rae Bolsterli, Officer in Charge, RCMP Border Integrity Program, O Division

Quick Facts

Contacts

Photos

Suspected cocaine seized at the Ambassador Bridge on April 17, 2023.

