CALGARY, AB, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Following a joint investigation by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Kevin Kielty pleaded guilty in the Alberta Court of Justice on March 2, 2026, to two counts of unauthorized employment of foreign nationals. Kielty, a resident of Ontario, received a combined sentence of two years probation, 50 hours of community service and was fined $70,000.

In June 2022, CBSA and RCMP Federal Policing Northwest Region's Integrated Border Enforcement Team (IBET) received information from the Ontario Provincial Police and Barrie Police Service about suspected illegal immigration-related activities.

The initial investigation identified a group of foreign nationals travelling from Ontario to Alberta to work illegally in the hospitality industry in Banff National Park coordinated by an employment agency called One Team. Further investigation identified an additional 90 foreign nationals from Mexico working illegally in four resort hotels in the Banff and Jasper area.

On May 30, 2024, Kielty, the sole owner of One Team, was charged with two counts of employment-related offences under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA):

Section 124(1)(c) for employing foreign nationals in a capacity in which the foreign nationals are not authorized, and

Section 131 for counselling foreign nationals to work in Canada without authorization.

This is Kielty's second conviction for offences under Section 124(1)(c) of the IRPA. In November 2023, he pleaded guilty to four counts of employment-related offences in Ontario after an investigation by the CBSA. He was sentenced to 18 months house arrest with various conditions.

The CBSA receives referrals for suspected immigration offences from a variety of sources, including partner organizations and other government departments. Members of the public are encouraged to report suspicious immigration activities through the Border Watch Line or by calling 1-888-502-9060.

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"This conviction demonstrates how collaboration between Canada's law enforcement partners is protecting the integrity of our immigration system. I want to thank the CBSA, RCMP and local and provincial police services involved in this investigation for their work to bring those who knowingly violate Canada's immigration system to justice.

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"The Canada Border Services Agency works diligently to uncover immigration fraud schemes, gather evidence and prosecute offenders. This successful conviction is the culmination of a joint investigation by CBSA Criminal Investigators, the Alberta RCMP's Integrated Border Enforcement Team and our Ontario policing partners. We will continue to investigate and pursue prosecution for individuals who abuse Canada's immigration system and safeguarding workers from exploitation."

- Janalee Bell-Boychuk, Regional Director General, Prairie Region, Canada Border Services Agency

"This investigation underscores the strong collaboration between agencies and partners working together to protect Canadians. By sharing information and coordinating efforts, we can more effectively identify and disrupt crime while safeguarding individuals who may be vulnerable to labour trafficking."

- Assistant Commissioner Lisa Moreland, Regional Commander, RCMP Federal Policing Northwest Region

Quick Facts

The CBSA is responsible for identifying, investigating and prosecuting individuals and entities that are connected to organized crime, human smuggling, immigration fraud, terrorism and other violations of the Customs Act and the IRPA.

IBET's mandate is to enhance border integrity and security along the shared border, between designated ports of entry, by identifying, investigating and interdicting persons, organizations and goods that are involved in criminal activities.

Between April 1 and December 31, 2025, the CBSA opened 241 criminal investigations into suspected offences under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA).

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system - Canada.ca

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SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945