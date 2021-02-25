TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Two individuals facing smuggling charges are scheduled to appear at the A. Grenville and William Davis Courthouse in April 2021.

On February 7, 2021, border services officers with the Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) - Greater Toronto Area Region, examined a family of two adults and two children, ages 10 and 12, arriving from Montego Bay, Jamaica, at the Toronto Pearson International Airport.

During the examination of the travellers' luggage, CBSA officers discovered approximately 7.7 kilograms of cocaine, 93 kilograms of marijuana, and 218 grams of hashish. A suitcase concealing cannabis was checked in under the ticket of a 12-year-old child. The CBSA estimates the value of the suspected drugs seized at over $1.6 million:

Cocaine: $962,500

Marijuana: $688,940

Hashish: $4,360

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) - Toronto Airport Detachment initiated an investigation and have charged both parents from Brampton, Ontario, with three counts of Importation of a Controlled Substance contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, and three counts of Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence contrary to the Criminal Code.

Arrangements were made in consultation with Peel Children's Aid Society to release both children to other family members.

The two adults were released on bail awaiting trial.

Quotes

"I am proud of the efforts of our frontline officers and the work they do every day in protecting our borders and our communities, while at the same time demonstrating the utmost professionalism during difficult and sensitive situations."

- Lisa Janes, CBSA Regional Director General, Greater Toronto Area Region.

"Seizures like this underscore the necessity for the RCMP to work closely with our law enforcement partners and the public to protect our communities and our borders."

- Inspector Barry Dolan, RCMP Officer in Charge of Toronto Airport Detachment.

If you have information about the exploitation of the border for criminality, you can contact your local police, the RCMP in Ontario at 1-800-387-0020, or the CBSA Border Watch Toll-free Line at 1-888-502-9060.

Website: www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca

Twitter: @CanBorderGTA

Facebook: CanBorder

Instagram: CanBorder

YouTube: CanBorder

Website: RCMP in Ontario

Twitter: @RCMPONT

Facebook: RCMP.Ontario

Instagram: rcmpOntario

YouTube: RCMPGRCPOLICE

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected] , Media Line: 1-877-761-5945 or 613-957-6500; Media Relations, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, O Division, [email protected], Media Line: 905-876-9640

Related Links

http://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/

