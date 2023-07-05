We join other Canadian media organizations that are calling for Canadians' access to news to be protected

OTTAWA, ON, July 5, 2023 /CNW/ - CBC/Radio-Canada is pausing its advertising on Meta's platforms, Facebook and Instagram, as some other Canadian news organizations announced earlier today. Last month, Meta announced its intention to block access to all news content prior to the Online News Act (C-18) coming into effect at the end of this year.

Access to news, a plurality of voices and a diversity of viewpoints are all cornerstones of a healthy democracy. We join other Canadian media organizations that are calling for Canadians' access to news — all news, from all outlets, both public and private — to be protected.

About CBC/Radio-Canada

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada's national public broadcaster. Through our mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, we play a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada's trusted news source, we offer a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Our distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages. We also deliver content in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Punjabi and Tagalog, as well as both official languages, through Radio Canada International (RCI). We are leading the transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world.

SOURCE CBC/Radio-Canada

For further information: Media contact: Leon Mar, Director, Media Relations and Issues Management | Corporate Spokesperson, CBC/Radio-Canada, cell. 647 616-5768, [email protected]