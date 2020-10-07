This initiative to support local journalism across the country coincides with National Newspaper Week (October 4–10), whose theme this year is "Canada's News Media. Champion the Truth."

"As misinformation about COVID-19 spreads like wildfire, especially on social media, we are seeing the vital role that trusted local journalism plays across the country. Support for local news organizations has never been more important."

Michael Goldbloom, Chair of the Board, CBC/Radio-Canada

"Now more than ever, Canadians need access to a variety of credible news sources. Having a strong media ecosystem with a diversity of voices is essential to the health of our democracy. I encourage Canadians to support local media in their community."

Catherine Tait, President and CEO, CBC/Radio-Canada

The Local News Matters directory has been developed in collaboration with News Media Canada . CBC/Radio-Canada will work with other media associations to expand the directory. If you represent a local news organization that is not listed, please contact your media association or News Media Canada.

