The national public broadcaster will also commission a study of its past coverage to better understand its reflection and representation of First Nations, Inuit and Métis

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - CBC/Radio-Canada today unveiled its first-ever National Indigenous Strategy, Strengthening Relations, Walking Together , and announced the creation of a new Indigenous Office at the public broadcaster. The launch is taking place at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg, located on Treaty 1 Territory, on the National Homeland of the Red River Métis and home to many Inuit. Watch the livestream here: English video | Floor video (no translation) | French video .

Strengthening Relations, Walking Together is the public broadcaster's three-year plan to work with First Nations, Inuit and Métis to better reflect and serve them. The plan creates a framework to actively engage in four key areas:

Narratives — We will ground principles of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in our stories and content development processes, for example by encouraging the use of Indigenous languages. Supporting the efforts of First Nations, Inuit and Métis to reclaim, maintain and strengthen Indigenous languages will also be part of a revitalized news and content strategy launching later this year.

— We will ground principles of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in our stories and content development processes, for example by encouraging the use of Indigenous languages. Supporting the efforts of First Nations, Inuit and Métis to reclaim, maintain and strengthen Indigenous languages will also be part of a revitalized news and content strategy launching later this year. People — We will increase Indigenous representation at all levels of the organization, for example by ensuring equitable access to jobs, leadership positions, and professional development opportunities. This will include a renewed investment in recruitment initiatives such as Pathways, a learning and development program that helps First Nations, Inuit and Métis storytellers hone their journalism skills.

— We will increase Indigenous representation at all levels of the organization, for example by ensuring equitable access to jobs, leadership positions, and professional development opportunities. This will include a renewed investment in recruitment initiatives such as Pathways, a learning and development program that helps First Nations, Inuit and Métis storytellers hone their journalism skills. Relationships — We will cultivate good relations with Indigenous Peoples, for example by including more Indigenous-owned vendors in our procurement process to support economic reconciliation. We will deepen our collaboration with Indigenous creators and key Indigenous organizations, such as APTN and the Indigenous Screen Office. We will also continue our collaboration with other public service media. We have, for example, committed to developing an Indigenous podcast initiative with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

— We will cultivate good relations with Indigenous Peoples, for example by including more Indigenous-owned vendors in our procurement process to support economic reconciliation. We will deepen our collaboration with Indigenous creators and key Indigenous organizations, such as APTN and the Indigenous Screen Office. We will also continue our collaboration with other public service media. We have, for example, committed to developing an Indigenous podcast initiative with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). Truth and Reconciliation — We will take meaningful actions toward reconciliation, for example by initiating a journey towards understanding. This initiative will include a historical review and comprehensive analysis, conducted within CBC/Radio-Canada's archives by a third party, of representations of the experiences and events affecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis. Centred on Indigenous voices, narratives, and experiences, the study will also provide recommendations for more respectful, inclusive, and accurate portrayals of Indigenous Peoples.

"Strengthening Relations, Walking Together honours the rich and diverse perspectives of First Nations, Inuit and Métis and reaffirms the national public broadcaster's commitment to strengthening relationships across this vast land and advancing Truth and Reconciliation. This strategy provides an important framework to measure our commitment to amplifying the voices of Indigenous creators and communities, as well as our own employees and leaders at CBC/Radio-Canada. While the public broadcaster cannot right the wrongs of the past, this strategy provides us a roadmap for greater learning, collaboration and understanding for the future."

—Catherine Tait, President and CEO, CBC/Radio-Canada

"I'm thrilled to see the launch of this first-ever National Indigenous Strategy. It's the culmination of years of work and engagement with First Nations, Inuit and Métis from coast to coast to coast. And it's more than words on a page — it's a vibrant promise of ongoing, two-way engagement with Indigenous Peoples. It's an invitation and an opportunity for everyone, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous, to join us on this journey."

—Robert Doane, Senior Director, National Indigenous Strategy, CBC/Radio-Canada

A new Indigenous Office led by Mr. Doane will be responsible for the oversight and implementation of the National Indigenous Strategy. The Indigenous Office will serve as a resource for internal and external stakeholders to better understand and respect Indigenous cultures, customs, and languages. It will also ensure continual engagement and consultation with Indigenous Peoples and Nations, groups, associations, and other key stakeholders.

To learn more about the full range of initiatives in CBC/Radio-Canada's new National Indigenous Strategy, read Strengthening Relations, Walking Together .

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada's national public broadcaster. Through our mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, we play a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada's trusted news source, we offer a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Our distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages: Dehcho Dene Yati, Dënesųłıné (Chipewyan), Eastern Cree, Gwich'in, Inuktitut, Inuvialuktun, Sahtu Got'ine Godi, and Tłı̨chǫ (Tlicho). We also deliver content in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Punjabi and Tagalog, as well as both official languages, through Radio Canada International (RCI). We are leading the transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world.

This text is also available by request in Inuktitut and Eastern Cree.

