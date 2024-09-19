CBC News and Radio-Canada Info recertified by Reporters Without Borders' Journalism Trust Initiative

JTI scrutinizes a news service's transparency and editorial practices and makes its compliance visible to users.

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - CBC/Radio-Canada today announced that the national public broadcaster's news services have been recertified by the Journalism Trust Initiative (JTI) . In external audits by the Alliance for Audited Media , both CBC News and Radio-Canada Info fulfilled the JTI certification requirements.

JTI scrutinizes a news service's transparency and editorial practices and makes its compliance visible to users. It was launched by RSF and its partners in 2018 to combat disinformation and promote trustworthy journalism. CBC/Radio-Canada's news services were the first Canadian broadcast media to earn JTI certification.

To get recertified, CBC/Radio-Canada assessed its news services' practices and policies, including its Journalistic Standards and Practices , against the JTI standard; each service then published a Transparency Report, which was independently audited. In its assessments, the Alliance for Audited Media looked at key areas such as accountability for journalism principles, accuracy and responsibility for sources.

"As it becomes more difficult to tell fact from fiction, standards like Reporters Without Borders' Journalism Trust Initiative are paramount to recognizing trusted, accurate news. CBC/Radio-Canada is proud to be among the news services recognized for its rigour and professionalism."

– Catherine Tait, President and CEO, CBC/Radio-Canada

CBC/Radio-Canada's JTI Certificates are available here:

The Winnipeg Free Press, France Télévisions, RTÉ News (Ireland) and SWI swissinfo.ch (a branch of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation) are among other media fully certified by the JTI. More information is available on the Journalism Trust Initiative website .

About CBC/Radio-Canada

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada's national public broadcaster. Through our mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, we play a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada's trusted news source, we offer a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Our distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages. We also deliver content in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Punjabi and Tagalog, as well as both official languages, through Radio Canada International (RCI). We are leading the transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world.

