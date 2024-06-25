OTTAWA, ON, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - As the summer travel season kicks into gear, the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) is prepared for what is expected to be a very busy time at its checkpoints. With over 20 million travellers projected to fly through Canadian airports this summer, CATSA would like to remind everyone that preparation is key to a successful security screening experience.

A child gives a high five to a screening officer at an airport. (CNW Group/Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA))

Nada Semaan, CATSA's CEO, expressed confidence in the organization's readiness for the anticipated surge in travel. "We recognize the critical importance of ensuring the security of every passenger. Our team is fully prepared to manage the increased volume while upholding the highest standards of security and offering a great passenger experience."

To assist travellers in preparing for their journey, CATSA would like to offer some essential packing tips:

Liquids, Aerosols and Gels: Pack these items in containers of 100ml or less, and place them in a single, clear and resealable 1L bag. Some exceptions to the 100 ml rule apply for children under two years of age, and prescription and non-prescription medication.

Pack these items in containers of 100ml or less, and place them in a single, clear and resealable 1L bag. Some exceptions to the 100 ml rule apply for children under two years of age, and prescription and non-prescription medication. Solid Foods: Solid foods can be packed in either carry-on or checked baggage when travelling within Canada . If your destination is outside of Canada , any food not consumed in transit or packed in your checked baggage, will be subject to the regulations of the country you are visiting. No matter where you are headed, food items in your carry-on that are pourable or spreadable fall under the 100ml restrictions.

Solid foods can be packed in either carry-on or checked baggage when travelling within . If your destination is outside of , any food not consumed in transit or packed in your checked baggage, will be subject to the regulations of the country you are visiting. No matter where you are headed, food items in your carry-on that are pourable or spreadable fall under the 100ml restrictions. Medication and Medical Devices: Essential medication in your carry-on baggage is exempt from liquid restrictions. Pills can be stored in their original containers or in pill separators. Travellers with medical devices requiring special handling, like insulin pumps or pacemakers, should inform screening officers for guidance through the screening process.

Essential medication in your carry-on baggage is exempt from liquid restrictions. Pills can be stored in their original containers or in pill separators. Travellers with medical devices requiring special handling, like insulin pumps or pacemakers, should inform screening officers for guidance through the screening process. Batteries: Travelling with batteries and power banks can be tricky depending on size and type. Check the rules on the CATSA website and with your air carrier. permitted

On the day of your travel:

Arrive early: As recommended by airlines, plan to arrive at the airport two hours in advance of domestic flights and three hours in advance of international and US flights.

As recommended by airlines, plan to arrive at the airport two hours in advance of domestic flights and three hours in advance of international and US flights. Have Your Documents Ready: Keep your boarding pass easily accessible so you can show the screening officers when asked.

Keep your boarding pass easily accessible so you can show the screening officers when asked. Dress for Success: Avoid items that could trigger an alarm at the metal detector.

Avoid items that could trigger an alarm at the metal detector. Separate Your Electronics: Remove your laptop from its carrying case and place it in a bin, with nothing on top or underneath it. Consider personalizing your laptop with a sticker so you can quickly recognize it after it clears the x-ray.

Remove your laptop from its carrying case and place it in a bin, with nothing on top or underneath it. Consider personalizing your laptop with a sticker so you can quickly recognize it after it clears the x-ray. 1L Liquids Bag: Remove your 1L bag holding your liquids, aerosols and gels from your carry-on bag and place it in a bin for inspection.

For more information to help you prepare for security screening, visit the CATSA website www.catsa-acsta.gc.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA)

Media Relations, Canadian Air Transport Security Authority, [email protected]