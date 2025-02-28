Plan ahead for an optimal screening experience

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) has some helpful travel tips for air travellers as we get ready for the busy March Break travel season. While our screening lines are well-staffed, there will always be lineups during peak travel times. To keep the lines moving we want to make sure passengers are prepared for security screening before leaving home. Here are some tips to get ready.

Travel Tips

Pack Smart



Check out CATSA's "What Can I Bring?" search tool to find out what items are permitted in your carry-on or checked bag or not at all. Makes sure all items that may need to be inspected at the screening checkpoint are packed in an easy-to-access area of your carry-on bag.

Arrive Early



Arrive early – many airlines recommend that you get to the airport at least two hours ahead for domestic flights and three hours for US and international flights.



From traffic to parking to airline check-in, you want to leave plenty of time to go through security screening so you can relax before you board your flight.



Know the 100ml Rule



When packing your carry-on, ensure that liquids, aerosols and gels – anything you can pour, spread or spray – are in containers of 100 ml or less and fit into one clear 1L resealable plastic bag.



Anything over 100 ml should go in your checked luggage. If you're travelling as a family, each family member can have one 1L bag.



While this is the general rule, there are some exceptions for items for children under two years old and prescribed or essential non-prescribed medication.



Duty-Free Shopping



All duty-free purchases MUST be properly sealed in an official security bag and accompanied by an itemized receipt if you have a connecting flight in Canada on your way home. Make sure your duty-free bag has the proper security features: a checkmark; a circular arrow; and a red border.



Be prepared



When arriving at the checkpoint: have your boarding pass ready to present for verification; place your valuables (e.g. money clips, watches and passports) and other small items in a jacket pocket or inside your carry-on bag; listen to guidance from the screening officers.

For more information and tips to fly through security screening this busy season, visit catsa.ca.

The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority is a Crown corporation responsible for securing specific elements of the air transportation system – from passenger and baggage screening to screening airport workers.

Established on April 1, 2002 , CATSA is a Crown corporation fully funded by parliamentary appropriations and is accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Transport.

