Catalytic Health Launches Three New Canadian Medical Journals

TORONTO, April 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Catalytic Health, Canada's largest independent medical publisher, has launched three new medical journals in 2024 in the areas of women's health, rheumatology, and oncology. Canadian Oncology Today, Canadian Women's Health Today and Canadian Rheumatology Today will update clinicians about the latest innovations, real-world utilization of therapeutic agents and approaches to disease management in a Canadian setting, with analysis and insight from Canadian clinical experts.

These peer-reviewed, open-access journals will be published thrice yearly and will be available both online and in print. Each journal is composed of an external scientific editorial board with therapeutic area expertise. The editorial boards are solely responsible for deciding on and reviewing the content for each issue, with the goal of offering the practical treatment guidance that peers in their fields are seeking.

"Clinicians informing clinicians is the ethos that drives all of Catalytic Health's publications," explains Rohit Khanna, president and managing director of Catalytic Health. "I'm proud to expand our medical press by publishing new journals in the rapidly evolving therapeutic areas of women's health, oncology, and rheumatology."

Pointing out that "women's health has been an underserved area for scientific research," Dr. Denise Black, co-editor of Canadian Women's Health Today, said she looks forward "to shining a spotlight on some of the critical diseases affecting Canadian women, including breast cancer, polycystic ovary syndrome, uterine fibroids, and much more."

Dr. Sharlene Gill, co-editor of Canadian Oncology Today, said, "The Canadian oncology community is excited to have access to more Canadian clinicians' insights and experiences, at a time when exciting new treatment modalities are adding greater hope – and complexity – to disease management."

Dr. Nigil Haroon, co-editor of Canadian Rheumatology Today, said "Our editorial board is looking forward to gathering diverse perspectives and sharing key takeaways that rheumatologists can use in their day-to-day practices."

"We are deeply indebted to our physician editorial boards, and all the authors and contributors who have devoted their energy and time over the years helping establish Catalytic Health's press as the go-to resource for Canadian clinicians," said John Andonoff, Catalytic Health's Senior Vice-President of Strategy.

"We are also immensely thankful to our industry advertising partners committed to advancing medical education. Their commitment to our publications helps fulfill our mission of supporting peer-to-peer medical education and improving patient care in Canada," added Rohit Khanna.

The three new titles add to Catalytic Health's existing specialty publications in the areas of allergy and immunology, cardiology, dermatology, hematology, ophthalmology, diabetes and endocrinology, primary care, and gastroenterology – bringing Catalytic Health's total publications to 11. Catalytic Health's publications reach 50,000 unique Canadian clinicians per year and garner greater than 250,000 impressions annually.

