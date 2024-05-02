Catalytic Health is Launching a New Magazine for the Life Sciences Industry

TORONTO, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Hypothesis, an important new magazine for the life sciences industry, is now available online and in print. Catalytic Health, Canada's largest independent medical publisher, is launching the thrice-yearly publication to both inspire and inform people who work in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotech fields in Canada.

With news, features, and interviews with patients, physicians, researchers and industry movers and shakers, Hypothesis offers a breadth of voices on relevant and timely industry topics. These include challenges to accessing medications in Canada, advocacy, marketing strategies, and new product news. Hypothesis will also include big picture perspectives on how technologies like AI and breakthroughs in gene editing, obesity treatment, and more are shaping the industry.

"Through Hypothesis, Catalytic Health is proud to be able to spotlight the impressive growth and exciting innovation in Canada's life sciences industry, while sharing news, strategies, and inspirational stories," explains Rohit Khanna, president and managing director of Catalytic Health.

To register for digital and/or print issues for Hypothesis, please visit: hypothesismag.com.

