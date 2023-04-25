OTTAWA, ON, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian Association of Schools of Nursing ("CASN") issued a statement today announcing the award of a C$2.4 million Health Canada contribution agreement for the funding of an initiative supporting Canadian research and development of a National New Nurse Residency Program.

The national nursing education initiative, which will be in effect until March 2027, aims to support the retention of newly licensed registered nurses (RNs) in Canada's health care workforce by enhancing their competence and resilience and reducing job stress.

The implementation of the CASN national, bilingual Nurse Residency Program, in partnership with 15-20 employers (e.g., acute care hospitals, health authorities, specialty hospitals, long-term care centres) across Canada, will allow for evaluation research to be conducted to provide Canadian evidence on the effects of a national residency program on the clinical competence of recently licensed RNs, including the reduction in the level of stress they experience during their transition into practice, and their integration and retention into the nursing workforce. It will also include an economic analysis of the costs and benefits of such a program given the current high turnover of nursing staff.

Interested participants can learn more about the program by visiting: http://cnei-icie.casn.ca/our-programs/residency-program/, by contacting [email protected], and by attending one of two free virtual information sessions:

April 28, 2023 , from 11 am to 12 pm ET :

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85132088938?pwd=cjN1Z0ZaOGVvUGYrRXBONjRLV21sQT09

, from : https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85132088938?pwd=cjN1Z0ZaOGVvUGYrRXBONjRLV21sQT09 May 1, 2023 , from 11 am to 12 pm ET :

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85187842123?pwd=cTFWMlJ5a0E0MTVDcFRxTU9OYXlqdz09

Quotes

"Improving our health care system includes addressing the challenges our nurses face across the country. This investment will help many nurses feel supported which will lead to better retention and recruitment. This in turn will help strengthen health care for all Canadians, as nurses play a crucial role in our daily wellbeing."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Health

"New nurses need adequate supports to be successful as they integrate into the practice environment. CASN's residency program is essential in ensuring that new nurses are retained in the health workforce. Providing a robust residency program for new nurses will foster professional growth and nurture a culture of continuous learning for ongoing professional success."

Dr. Leigh Chapman

Chief Nursing Officer of Canada

"Canada's health care system is experiencing unprecedented nursing shortages due to unsustainable working conditions and the increasing demands facing new graduates. CASN is confident that a national residency program for new nurses will help integrate nursing graduates into health care delivery, and it will support the creation of a more sustainable workforce. We are looking forward to working with Health Canada, employers across Canada, health care institutions, preceptors, and new nurses, to implement a national residency program that produces residency-trained nurses who are safer, more competent, and retainable."

Cynthia Baker

Executive Director, CASN

About Canadian Association of Schools of Nursing

The Canadian Association of Schools of Nursing is the national voice for nursing education, research, and scholarship and represents baccalaureate and graduate nursing programs across Canada. CASN's mission is to lead nursing education and nursing scholarship in the interest of healthier Canadians.

About Health Canada

Health Canada is the Federal department responsible for helping Canadians maintain and improve their health, while respecting individual choices and circumstances. Health Canada's goal is for Canada to be among the countries with the healthiest people in the world. The views expressed herein do not necessarily represent the views of Health Canada.

