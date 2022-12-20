OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Schools of Nursing ("CASN") and the Canadian Indigenous Nurses Association ("CINA") issued a statement today announcing the release of the first Indigenous Nursing Student and Faculty Survey Report, 2020-2021 ("report").

"CASN is pleased to support this important project in partnership with CINA. It addresses the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Report (TRC) Action 23 which calls for an increased number of Indigenous health professionals. An annual survey of Indigenous nursing students and faculty in Canadian schools of nursing will allow the public to assess the national progress in increasing the number of Indigenous nurses," said Cynthia Baker , Executive Director, CASN.

Highlights from the report include the following:

218 Indigenous nursing students graduated from entry-to-practice programs for registered nurses in 2021

976 Indigenous students are enrolled in entry-to-practice programs for registered nurses

337 students were admitted to entry-to-practice programs for registered nurses in 2020-2021

45 Indigenous students are enrolled in a Master's program and 25 in a Nurse Practitioner program, and 14 Indigenous enrolled in a doctoral program across Canada

72 permanent full-time, 9 contract full-time and 13 contract part-time Indigenous faculty teaching in Canadian schools of nursing.

"This annual survey is the result of a 5-year joint CASN-CINA initiative created to support the responsiveness of nurse educators to the TRC Calls to Action and provide the public with systematically collected data. While we are pleased with the potential that this report represents, we need to see the enrollment numbers increase, and it is essential that schools ensure that the experience for Indigenous students and faculty is a positive one," said Marilee Nowgesic, CINA's Chief Executive Officer.

The Indigenous Nursing Student and Faculty Survey Report will be administered as an adjunct to CASN's annual Registered Nurses Education in Canada Statistics Survey Report. The numbers of Indigenous nursing students and faculty reported represents only those who have self-declared as Indigenous.

About Canadian Association of Schools of Nursing

The Canadian Association of Schools of Nursing (CASN) is the national voice for nursing education, research, and scholarship and represents baccalaureate and graduate nursing programs across Canada. CASN's mission is to lead nursing education and nursing scholarship in the interest of healthier Canadians.

About Canadian Indigenous Nurses Association

The mission of the Canadian Indigenous Nurses Association is to improve the health of Indigenous Peoples, by supporting Indigenous Nurses and by promoting the development and practice of Indigenous Health Nursing. In advancing this mission, CINA will engage in activities related to recruitment and retention, member support, consultation, research, and education.

