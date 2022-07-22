Casino negotiations likely to go down to the wire

Six of the eight GCGC properties are poised to strike at 12:01 a.m. Saturday if no agreement is reached.

The coordinated bargaining tables for Unifor members at GCGC properties are meeting this week in Toronto seeking improvements to wages, benefits, and pensions. Unifor negotiators are also trying to reduce the employer's reliance on precarious part-time jobs.

Unifor Local 1090 represents approximately 1,500 gaming workers at six GCGC properties: Great Blue Heron Casino, Casino Woodbine, Pickering Casino Resort, Casino Ajax, Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands, and Shorelines Casino Peterborough. All served strike notice for July 23 at 12:01 a.m.

Two more units have held successful strike votes and could serve strike notice during the next two weeks, Unifor Local 252 representing 30 security workers at Elements Casino Mohawk and Unifor Local 504 representing 300 workers at Elements Casino Brantford.

Local 504 also represents 275 workers at Elements Casino Mohawk (slots) and Elements Casino Flamboro with collective agreements that expire in fall 2022 and spring 2023 respectively.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation was acquired by Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) in September 2021.

