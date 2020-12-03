Cashco Financial, the First Company in the Financial Sector to Receive the Stirling Harmston COVID-19 Preparedness Certificate of Completion

This certification recognizes a commitment to training, completed risk assessment and review of current policies and procedures at Cashco Financial.

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - It was announced today that Cashco Financial has received the Stirling Harmston Certificate of Preparedness and Response during COVID-19 Pandemic at the corporate level. This certificate is a testament to staff and customers that Cashco continues to invest in their health and safety as we navigate the second wave of the COVID–19 pandemic.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cashco Financial and Stirling Harmston Public Health Specialists engaged to encourage safer practices throughout the organization. In the first-stage interview with Cashco Financial's CEO, Tim Latimer, Mr. Latimer made it clear that the safety of his employees and customers were a high priority for the company, and for him personally.

The training covered areas such as disease control, the safe handling of cash, and emotional well–being. Other areas that were reviewed included cleaning, disinfection, signage, physical distancing, wearing of masks, and hygiene. Over 95% of Cashco staff completed the training.

Dr. Bridget Stirling, globally renowned epidemiologist and Director of Stirling Harmston, stated "I was very impressed with the way that Cashco as an organization leaned into the experience, and made every effort to complete the COVID-19 Preparedness process."

