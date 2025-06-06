Cashco Financial Releases 5th Annual Pathway Report: Pathway 2024 - Moving Canadians Forward

EDMONTON, AB, June 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Cashco Financial proudly releases its 5th annual Pathway Report, titled "Pathway 2024: Moving Canadians Forward." This edition marks a turning point for both Canadians and the lending industry, reflecting on how Cashco prepared for—and adapted to—the sweeping regulatory changes that took effect in January 2025, all while remaining grounded in human-first service.

Throughout 2024, Cashco worked toward the anticipated federal lending reforms, shaping its strategy and operations in advance of the new rules. These changes, aimed at protecting borrowers, brought both opportunity and disruption. As access to traditional credit tightened, Cashco leaned into its vision: to deliver flexible, responsible, and digitally accessible lending for Canadians often left behind by mainstream financial systems.

"Pathway 2024 isn't just a look back—it's a call to action for how lending must evolve," said Lindsay Dodd, CEO of Cashco Financial. "Yes, we assess credit risk and review scores—but people are more than their credit file. Canadians deserve a system that recognizes real-life complexity, not just numbers."

2024 Report Highlights

Over 170,000 loans issued , helping Canadians manage essential needs like rent, food, utilities, and car repairs.

, helping Canadians manage essential needs like rent, food, utilities, and car repairs. $123.8 million disbursed , with demand surging in response to federal interest rate caps.

, with demand surging in response to federal interest rate caps. Enhanced digital platforms , offering 24/7 application access, faster decisions, and e-transfer funding—across both urban and rural communities.

, offering 24/7 application access, faster decisions, and e-transfer funding—across both urban and rural communities. Refined credit decisioning, using behavioural data such as income consistency, bill payments, and real-time banking activity.

As a privately held company, Cashco is not required to disclose operational data—but for the fifth year in a row, it has chosen to do so, reinforcing its values of transparency, accountability, and purpose-driven leadership.

Meeting Change Head-On

2024 was a year of transition. The federal rate cap was designed to protect borrowers—but also resulted in a growing credit gap. While many lenders responded by tightening approvals and relying more heavily on automation, Cashco took a different path.

By investing in both advanced technology and dedicated people, Cashco stayed focused on saying "yes" responsibly balancing traditional credit metrics with human insight. For clients with thin credit files, irregular income, or a need to rebuild, that approach made all the difference.

"Lending can't be one-size-fits-all anymore," added Dodd. "The world has changed. Canadians have changed. It's time the financial system did too—and we're proud to be helping lead that shift."

Looking Ahead to 2025

With a bold commitment to help 1 million Canadians move from financial anxiety to financial strength, Pathway 2024 sets the stage for continued impact.

In 2025, Cashco will stay focused on:

Expanding its reach across Canada

Delivering smarter, more personalized credit decisions

Ensuring every borrower feels seen, heard, and supported

About Cashco Financial

Cashco Financial is a purpose-driven lender offering accessible personal loans to Canadians overlooked by traditional banks. With deep roots across Alberta and a fast-growing digital platform, Cashco is transitioning toward a fully online experience—allowing clients to borrow safely and securely, wherever they are in Canada.

As the lending landscape evolves, Cashco is leading with a model that's both high-tech and deeply human—combining intelligent technology, flexible products, and compassionate support.

With an estimated 7.2 million Canadians underserved by mainstream institutions, Cashco remains committed to building a system that supports, not punishes, real life.

We Invite You to Read the Report:

Explore the full 2024 Pathway Report: cashcofinancial.com/pathway2024

