Cashco Financial Named One of Alberta's Best Workplaces for Fifth Consecutive Year!

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Cashco Financial is excited to announce that 2024 marks the fifth consecutive year of being recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Alberta by the Great Place to Work® Institute . To be considered for the award, organizations must first be Great Place to Work-Certified™ before earning top scores on the Trust Index survey voted internally by their team members.

"We're not just a company, we're a catalyst for change" states Lindsay Dodd, Chief Executive Officer. Companies recognized by the institute set the standard for positive workplace culture in various regions nationwide. Cashco has consistently made the list due to an outstanding employee experience celebrating recognition days and branch team conferences leading Cashco to rank 27 % higher than the average Canadian organization.

"I am immensely proud of our collective achievements and the supportive, inclusive environment we have cultivated together," said Dan Bruinooge, Chief People & Culture Officer at Cashco Financial. "This award is not just a reflection of our company's success, but of the strong, collaborative culture we have built and the unwavering commitment to making Cashco Financial a truly exceptional workplace." The Cashco team is delighted with the recognition and remains committed to breaking down barriers for the underbanked and working towards ending financial exclusion.

About Cashco Financial:

With approximately 5 million Canadians facing limited access to traditional banking services, Cashco Financial is committed to providing financial tools and services tailored to the needs of the underbanked. Offering both long-term and short-term personal loans, as well as cheque-cashing services, Cashco operates over 50 branches nationwide and delivers innovative online solutions for remote support.

Beyond financial products, Cashco provides clients with essential tools to manage their household finances through budgeting assistance, financial literacy resources, and on-site Financial Health Advisors

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across industry. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Cashco Financial

Media contacts: Courtney Johnston-Naumann, Chief Brand Officer, Email: [email protected], Phone: (780) 424-1080