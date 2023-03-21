CASHCO FINANCIAL PUBLISHES PATHWAY REPORT, SETS THE STAGE FOR ADVANCING FINANCIAL HEALTH TO UNDERBANKED CANADIANS

EDMONTON, AB, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Cashco Financial (Cashco or the "Company"), announced the release of its third-annual Pathway Report, detailing the Company's purpose to end financial exclusion through the development of inclusive financial services for the over 2 million underbanked Canadians.

Financial exclusion is a critical issue in Canada that is not being adequately addressed by the current range of services and support programs. Cashco's clients and communities have been historically neglected, shut out by conventional banks and financial service companies, often left with no options when facing a financial hardship or crisis. These barriers to accessing essential financial services often lead to a cycle of financial stress, having major impacts on families and communities.

Cashco is committed to creating a more equitable financial system for all Canadians by innovating products and services that increase access for the underbanked while also improving their financial health over time. Understanding financial challenges are difficult and very personal, Cashco remains an active member of the communities they serve, consistently working to build relationships with each and every client, realizing a path to financial health requires both resources and support.

"Providing our third Pathway report to our community is a great honor. Cashco has a strong track record of supporting our clients when they have been shut out elsewhere, and we are now building on that success with new financial health products and services," said Lindsay Dodd, Chief Executive Officer of Cashco Financial. "Building on our purpose to end financial exclusion, Cashco is innovating beyond the lending products that have served to bridge emergency financial gaps, creating new products and services that elevate the financial health of our clients."

To access the Pathway Report, visit: https://www.cashcofinancial.com/cashco-pathway-to-purpose/

As a private company, Cashco's Pathway Report highlights the progress and community involvement of the company over the past year while serving their commitment in advancing transparency, innovation and accountability within the money lending space. The report also details Cashco's commitment to advancing as a social enterprise that is making a positive impact on their clients, community, and environment by upholding and working toward specific UN SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals).

About Cashco Financial Inc.

Cashco Financial is a purpose-driven, privately-owned company that is committed to advancing transparency and innovation within the alternative lending industry. Cashco provides access to a range of financial products and services within a supportive environment to those who have been left behind by the traditional model.

Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Cashco has a network of 54 branches across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Ontario, and a nation-wide online network. Cashco's purpose is to end financial exclusion by placing 1 million Canadians on a path to financial health. To this end, Cashco is challenging the status quo and will continue developing services and products that elevate underbanked Canadians to achieve financial stability and financial health within their lives.

For more information on Cashco, visit www.cashcofinancial.com

