Cashco Financial is Great Place to Work-Certified™ For Fourth Year in a Row

EDMONTON, AB, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Cashco Financial (Cashco or the "Company") is Great Place to Work® Certified, highlighting the company's continued focus on creating a diverse, empathetic, and inclusive workplace culture.

"Being Great Place to Work® Certified is extremely meaningful as it is a direct representation of the feedback and perspectives of our entire staff. Achieving a 90% response rate on the Great Place to Work® Survey and Culture Index Questionnaire indicates that our employees take the opportunity to provide feedback very seriously," said Lindsay Dodd, Chief Executive Officer of Cashco Financial.

Great Place to Work™ Certification is gained through staff participating in an extensive and anonymous survey on their workplace experience, including an evaluation of leadership and the company's culture.

"Providing regular opportunities for staff feedback and using that data to adapt and improve the overall workplace experience is a crucial element of our business. A multi-year relationship with the Great Place to Work® Institute has been vital in helping us achieve an improved employee experience, a stronger culture and better recruiting outcomes", concluded Lindsay.

Recent Great Place to Work research found that staff at certified-great workplaces are 2 times more likely to be paid fairly, to earn a fair share of the company's profits, and to have a fair shot at promotion. The research also highlighted that job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace and are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work.

About Cashco Financial Inc.

Cashco Financial is a purpose-driven, privately-owned company that is committed to advancing transparency and innovation within the alternative lending industry. Cashco provides access to a range of financial products and services within a supportive environment to those who have been left behind by the traditional model.

Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Cashco has a network of 54 branches across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Ontario, and a nation-wide online network. Cashco's purpose is to end financial exclusion by placing 1 million Canadians on a path to financial health. To this end, Cashco is challenging the status quo and will continue developing services and products that elevate underbanked Canadians to achieve financial stability and financial health within their lives.

For more information on Cashco, visit www.cashcofinancial.com

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

Learn more at https://www.greatplacetowork.ca/en/ and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

