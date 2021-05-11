Cashco Financial Certified as a Great Place to Work®

"I was humbled to read that 88% of our team feel like their job makes a difference and has special meaning! The people who work for Cashco inspire me every day with their ability to embody our 5 Core Values. I look forward to the day when that number is 100%" — Tim Latimer, CEO

Our team is part of a movement. We know that being a Great Place to Work® is critical to the achievement of our big, hairy, audacious goal, in which we strive to End Financial Exclusion. The leaders at Cashco are certain that we need to take care of our staff first and support them best in order to create a real change for our clients.

About Cashco:

With 28% of Canadians living without access to traditional banking institutions, Cashco knows we need to offer financial tools and services that make life easier for the 2,000,000 underbanked Canadians who can't rely on the big banks to help them.

We provide our clients with long- and short-term personal loans as well as cheque cashing services. We are here to service our clients in over 50 branches across Canada and an innovative online department to provide support remotely.

In Alberta, we can cater to our clients with banking products that have been right-sized for our client base. That means potential for no fees and matched savings. In 2020, we contributed over $20,000 to our clients' savings through our Jumpstart Savings Account and our Mom Match Savings Account.

We understand the importance of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) responsibility. Our team is dedicated to constant and never-ending improvement to do the best we can by our communities and the people who live in them. That's why we align all of our targets and goals to at least one of the UN's Sustainability Development Goals. We want to be a part of their mission for no poverty, quality education, decent work & economic growth, and reduced inequalities.

Our team strives to go beyond helping with financial products. We also offer tools to assist each client with their unique household finances through budgeting and increasing their working knowledge of financial literacy.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes Canada's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

