Cashco Financial Announces Pathway for the Future 2.0

EDMONTON, AB, June 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Cashco Financial proudly released their 2022 Pathway Report. This is the second publication showcasing the organization's passion for using business as a force for good.

Read the Cashco Pathway Report to see exactly how Cashco is giving clients access to resources they can't get anywhere else.

Cashco's 2022 Pathway Report is their way of being transparent within the industry, accountable to the client, and ultimately shows a sign of responsibility toward the stakeholder communities. Packed with promises on exactly how the organization is striving to achieve their Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), this report is the beacon that lights the way for the entire organization in the upcoming year. All of Cashco works toward ending financial exclusion and this report sets the stage for everyone.

"This report captures the progress that Cashco has made toward creating better financial options for each client. As a force for social good, we believe that our company can do great things for our clients and our community." – Lindsay Dodd, CEO

More than just a bank, Cashco is an active member of the communities they serve because they know financial health starts when families have access to the resources they need. In 2021, Cashco provided clients with over $270,000 in relief funds for essential needs like gas and groceries. Read about it on page 23 of the Pathway Report and discover why over 3,500 clients became members of The Village, Cashco's unique membership program that helps clients build their credit.

Although Cashco is a privately-owned company, sharing this news publicly helps shed light on Cashco's transparency in the alternative lender space. As Cashco breaks away from the lending stigma, the Pathway Report is a critical tool allowing us to showcase the process in how and why Cashco will go above and beyond for each client. Everyone who walks through Cashco doors deserves a healthy financial life and everyone has a different set of needs in navigating their custom journey with critical thought and action items.

Backed by intentional client research, a highly engaged Board of Directors, and five core values to live by, Cashco is determined to put one million Canadians on a path to financial health – something no other organization can claim.

https://cashcofinancial.com/pathway-report/

About Cashco

At Cashco, the purpose is to provide relief today and hope for tomorrow – that's why they offer underserved Canadians quick access to short-term and flexible instalment loans when they need them the most. With 56 branches across four provinces and a nation-wide online network, Cashco's goal is to be as accessible as possible.

More than just a loan provider, Cashco also offers accessible and affordable banking services, and tools to assist each client with their unique household finances through budgeting and increasing their knowledge of financial literacy. By providing these services, Cashco can help each client reach financial greatness; simply by giving them the hope they often will not receive anywhere else in our industry.

cashcofinancial.com

