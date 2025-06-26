Cascadia Provides Exploration Update, Announces AGM Results and Grant of Options

VANCOUVER, BC, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Cascadia Minerals Ltd. ("Cascadia") (TSXV: CAM) (OTCQB: CAMNF) is pleased to provide an update on phase one exploration activities at its Catch Property in Yukon. Cascadia also announces the results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), and the granting of incentive stock options and restricted share units.

Catch Phase One Exploration Update:

The first ever diamond drill holes at the Amp Zone were completed with a total of 741.50 m drilled in five holes testing an outcrop which returned 1,065 g/t gold with 267 g/t silver in 2024 prospecting (Figure 1);

Field crews identified two discrete zones of surface alteration at Amp, one corresponding with the high-grade gold outcrop samples, and one corresponding with nearby high-grade copper samples (2.13% copper in subcrop sampled in 2023);

The Amp Zone is interpreted to be an intermediate sulphidation epithermal zone based on observed mineralogy, vein textures and elemental signature; and

Comprehensive field mapping has provided a much better understanding of the potential source of mineralisation at the Volt Zone, preparing it for drilling in a future phase of work.

"We have had a very productive start to the exploration season at Catch," said Graham Downs, President and CEO. "Our team now has a much better understanding of the nature of mineralization at Amp and Volt. Based on the scale of the alteration present at Amp, we allocated the full Phase 1 drill program to testing this target. Volt remains a compelling target, and we look forward to drill testing it in future work phases. Our crews will go on a short break before we transition to prospecting and mapping programs at Macks, Milner, Rosy and Idaho Creek while we await assay results from Catch."

Catch Property Exploration Overview

The 2025 phase one exploration program at Catch consisted of 741.50 m of diamond drilling in five holes at the Amp Zone, as well as the collection of 109 prospecting rock samples and 319 soil samples. Field crews spent two weeks prospecting and mapping the Amp and Volt zones prior to drilling.

At Amp, a series of northeast striking alteration zones were identified at surface, corresponding with previous rock samples which returned high copper and gold grades (Figure 1). These zones vary in width and appear to be steeply dipping to the south. A total of five diamond drill holes were completed targeting these zones, with all holes encountering silicified zones, as well as varying amounts of pyrite±sphalerite±chalcopyrite. Based on the observed vein textures and mineral assemblage, the mineralization is interpreted to be intermediate sulfidation in nature.

Holes CA-25-011 and CA-25-012 were drilled immediately under the outcrop which returned 1,065 g/t gold with 267 g/t silver in 2024 prospecting. Hole 11 targeted the zone approximately 25 m below surface, and Hole 12 was a deeper undercut.

Holes CA-25-013 and CA-25-014 were drilled 50 m to the northeast, along the projected strike of the alteration zone. Hole 13 was a shallower test, with Hole 14 as a deeper undercut.

Hole CA025-015 was collared 100 m north of Hole 11, targeting the high-grade gold outcrop from a different drill orientation, to test a second orientation in case the mineralization is orthogonal to the interpreted alteration zone.

Crews are in the process of finishing the logging of drill core and are diligently working to cut samples and prepare them for shipment to the assay laboratory. Turnaround times can vary significantly in summer, which is peak Yukon exploration season. Cascadia will provide further updates as soon as results are received and reviewed.

Crews also conducted comprehensive prospecting and mapping at the Volt Zone, to identify the bedrock source of significant mineralization in float across a 500 m area. The Volt Zone has a localized landslide at surface which was remobilized material up to several hundred metres from source, complicating the ability to target it in drilling. During the prospecting program, several new outcrops with encouraging alteration on the periphery of the slide area were identified and sampled.

The next phase of work will comprise prospecting and mapping at Cascadia's earlier-stage projects, Macks, Milner, Rosy and Idaho Creek, while assay results are pending from Catch.

Annual General Meeting

Cascadia's Annual General Meeting of shareholders was held on June 25th, 2025. All seven director nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 13, 2025 were elected.

"On behalf of the Cascadia team and board, I would like to officially welcome Paul West-Sells to Cascadia's board of directors. Paul's previous experience on the Carmack's Copper Project while with Western Copper Corporation coupled with his Ph.D. in Metallurgical Engineering and extensive project development experience will be an invaluable benefit to Cascadia as we advance our projects."

The resolutions approving the appointment of the Company's auditors and renewal of the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") were also passed.

At the Meeting, a total of 23,451,278 shares were voted, representing 33.07% of Cascadia's issued and outstanding common shares.

The voting results for the election of Directors are set forth below:

Name Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Graham Downs 23,435,752 99.93 % 15,526 0.07 % Bruce Youngman 23,435,752 99.93 % 15,526 0.07 % James Gray 23,308,463 99.39 % 142,815 0.61 % Maureen Upton 23,398,088 99.77 % 53,190 0.23 % James Sabala 23,298,748 99.35 % 152,530 0.65 % Kurt Allen 23,435,702 99.93 % 15,576 0.07 % Paul West-Sells 23,400,028 99.78 % 51,250 0.22 %

The voting results for the additional resolutions are set forth below:

Resolution Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against Appointment of

Auditors 23,416,686 99.85 % 34,592 0.15 % Renewal of

Omnibus Equity

Incentive Plan 23,281,154 99.27 % 170,124 0.73 %

Equity Incentive Plan Grants

Cascadia also announces the granting of incentive stock options (the "Options") to its directors, officers, employees and consultants, pursuant to the Plan, entitling them to purchase up to 2,400,000 common shares at a price of $0.17 per share. These options have a term of five years and will vest on a quarterly basis, commencing three months from the date of grant.

In addition, Cascadia also announces the granting of 405,000 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") to certain of its executive officers and key employees pursuant to the Plan. These RSUs will vest one-third per year commencing one year from the date of grant.

Further terms of the RSUs and Options can be found in the Plan, which is summarized in Cascadia's information circular dated May 13, 2025, as filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedar.ca under the Cascadia Minerals Ltd. profile.

About Cascadia

Cascadia is a Canadian junior mining company focused on making new copper and gold discoveries the Yukon and British Columbia. Cascadia's flagship Catch Property in the Yukon hosts a brand-new copper-gold porphyry discovery where inaugural drill results returned broad intervals of mineralization, including 116.60 m of 0.31% copper with 0.30 g/t gold. Catch exhibits extensive high-grade copper and gold mineralization across a 5 km long trend, with rock samples returning peak values of 3.88% copper, 1,065 g/t gold, and 267 g/t silver.

Cascadia and Granite Creek Copper Ltd. recently announced a merger, whereby Cascadia will acquire all outstanding shares of Granite Creek by way of a plan of arrangement (see news release dated June 9, 2025). Granite Creek is a growth stage exploration company, focused on the acquisition and development of exploration properties that host, or have the potential to host, precious base or critical minerals. GCX's flagship asset is the Carmacks Project in the high-grade Minto copper district in Yukon Territory, Canada. The project is located south of and within 35km of the Minto mine.

QA/QC

The technical information in this news release has been approved by Austin Schneebeli, P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Cascadia and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

Prospecting grab samples referenced in this release represent highlight results only, and include results from 2024 and previous seasons. Below detection values for copper, gold and silver have been encountered in grab samples in these target areas. For more details on Catch drilling and prospecting results, please see Cascadia's News Releases dated July 25, 2024, and July 19, 2023.

On behalf of Cascadia Minerals Ltd.

Graham Downs, President and CEO

