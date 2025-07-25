Cascadia Provides Update on Granite Creek Acquisition

VANCOUVER, BC, July 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Cascadia Minerals Ltd. ("Cascadia") (TSXV: CAM) (OTCQB: CAMNF) provides the following update respecting its acquisition of Granite Creek Copper Ltd. ("Granite Creek") announced on June 9, 2025 (the "Transaction").

The special meeting of Granite Creek securityholders to approve the Transaction (the "Meeting") is scheduled for August 5, 2025 at 10:00 am PT. Granite Creek has filed a management information circular in respect of the Meeting under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Copies of the materials can be found on Granite Creek's website at https://gcxcopper.com/investors/agm/.

Cascadia looks forward to closing the Transaction shortly after the Meeting, subject to receipt of securityholder approval at the Meeting and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and approvals.

About Cascadia

Cascadia is a Canadian junior mining company focused on making new copper and gold discoveries the Yukon and British Columbia. Cascadia's flagship Catch Property in the Yukon hosts a brand-new copper-gold porphyry discovery where inaugural drill results returned broad intervals of mineralization, including 116.60 m of 0.31% copper with 0.30 g/t gold. Catch exhibits extensive high-grade copper and gold mineralization across a 5 km long trend, with rock samples returning peak values of 3.88% copper, 1,065 g/t gold, and 267 g/t silver.

Granite Creek's flagship asset is the Carmacks Project in the high-grade Minto copper district in Yukon Territory, Canada. The project is located south of and within 35km of the past-producing Minto mine, which was recently acquired by Selkirk Copper Mines. The Carmacks Project hosts a Measured and Indicated Resource containing 651 Mlbs of copper and 302 koz of gold (36.3 million tonnes grading 0.81 % copper, 0.26 g/t gold, and 3.23 g/t silver and 0.01% molybdenum) with a 2023 PEA demonstrating positive economic potential ($230.5 M Post-Tax NPV (5%) and 29% Post-Tax IRR).

QA/QC

The technical information in this news release has been approved by Andrew Carne, P.Eng., VP Corporate Development for Cascadia and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

Prospecting grab samples referenced in this release represent highlight results only, and include results from 2024 and previous seasons. Below detection values for copper, gold and silver have been encountered in grab samples in these target areas. For more details on Catch drilling and prospecting results, please see Cascadia's News Releases dated July 25, 2024, and July 19, 2023.

The Mineral Resources disclosed here are referenced from the 2023 Technical Report on the Carmacks Project Preliminary Economic Assessment, authored by SGS Canada Inc. for Granite Creek Copper, and have not been independently reviewed by Cascadia. Pricing for the Carmacks Project PEA base case economic analysis was US $3.75/lb copper, US $1,800/oz gold, and US $22/oz silver at an exchange rate of $1:US$0.75. For more details on the economic analysis, refer to the 2023 Technical Report on the Carmacks Project Preliminary Economic Assessment, authored by SGS Canada Inc. for Granite Creek Copper. The results of the Carmacks preliminary economic assessment are preliminary in nature, it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized.

On behalf of Cascadia Minerals Ltd.

Graham Downs, President and CEO

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required by securities laws.

For further information, please contact: Andrew Carne, M.Eng., P.Eng., VP Corporate Development, Cascadia Minerals Ltd., T: 604-688-0111 ext. 106, [email protected]