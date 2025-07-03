Cascadia Announces Closing of Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, July 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Cascadia Minerals Ltd. ("Cascadia") (TSXV:CAM) (OTCQB:CAMNF) is pleased to announce that it has oversubscribed and closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") for total proceeds of C$2,274,385, in conjunction with Cascadia's planned acquisition of Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (the "Transaction"), see news release dated June 9, 2025 for more details. The Placement was oversubscribed by 174,180 subscription receipts.

The Placement consisted of the sale of: (a) 14,459,894 subscription receipts ("Subscription Receipts") at a price of $0.14 per Subscription Receipt for gross proceeds of C$2,024,385; and (b) 1,785,714 units ("Cascadia Units") at a price of C$0.14 per Cascadia Unit for gross proceeds of C$250,000. Each Subscription Receipt entitles the holder to receive at the effective time of the Transaction one unit of Cascadia consisting of one Cascadia share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase an additional Cascadia share at a price of $0.24 per share for a period of two years following the date of issuance of the Warrant. The Cascadia Units also consist of one Cascadia share and one common share purchase warrant having the same terms as the Warrants forming part of the units underlying the Subscription Receipts.

The proceeds from the sale of the Subscription Receipts will be held in escrow pending the closing of the Transaction. If the closing of the Transaction has not completed by August 29, 2025, the Subscription Receipts will be cancelled and the escrowed proceeds returned to the subscribers. Cascadia will use the proceeds of the Placement to pay expenses associated with the Transaction and to conduct exploration on the Carmacks Project.

Cascadia will pay cash finders' fees totalling $90,623 and issue a total of 647,308 finder warrants ("Finder Warrants") in connection with the financing, with such fees to be paid and warrants to be issued at the closing of the Transaction. Each Finder Warrant shall be exercisable into one common share of Cascadia for a period of 24 months from issue, at an exercise price of $0.24 per Finder Warrant.

The Cascadia shares and warrants comprising the Cascadia Units and any Cascadia shares issuable upon the exercise of these warrants are subject to a hold period in Canada until November 4, 2025. The Subscription Receipts are also subject to a hold period in Canada which ends on November 4, 2025, but the Cascadia shares and Warrants issuable upon the conversion of the Subscription Receipts at the effective time of the Transaction and any Cascadia shares issued on the exercise of the Warrants will not be subject to a resale hold period in Canada.

Insiders of Cascadia purchased a total of 1,071,429 Subscription Receipts and 1,785,714 Cascadia Units in the private placement. The participation of insiders in the private placement constitutes a related party transaction, within the meaning of TSX-V Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Cascadia has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of insider participation in the Placement did not exceed 25 per cent of Cascadia's market capitalization.

About Cascadia

Cascadia is a Canadian junior mining company focused on making new copper and gold discoveries the Yukon and British Columbia. Cascadia's flagship Catch Property in the Yukon hosts a brand-new copper-gold porphyry discovery where inaugural drill results returned broad intervals of mineralization, including 116.60 m of 0.31% copper with 0.30 g/t gold. Catch exhibits extensive high-grade copper and gold mineralization across a 5 km long trend, with rock samples returning peak values of 3.88% copper, 1,065 g/t gold, and 267 g/t silver.

Cascadia and Granite Creek Copper Ltd. recently announced a merger, whereby Cascadia will acquire all outstanding shares of Granite Creek by way of a plan of arrangement (see news release dated June 9, 2025). Granite Creek's flagship asset is the Carmacks Project in the high-grade Minto copper district in Yukon Territory, Canada. The project is located south of and within 35km of the past-producing Minto mine, which was recently acquired by Selkirk Copper Mines. The Carmacks Project hosts a Measured and Indicated Resource containing 651 Mlbs of copper and 302 koz of gold (36.3 million tonnes grading 0.81 % copper, 0.26 g/t gold, and 3.23 g/t silver and 0.01% molybdenum) with a 2023 PEA demonstrating positive economic potential ($230.5 M Post-Tax NPV (5%) and 29% Post-Tax IRR).

QA/QC

The technical information in this news release has been approved by Andrew Carne, P.Eng., VP Corporate Development for Cascadia and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

Prospecting grab samples referenced in this release represent highlight results only, and include results from 2024 and previous seasons. Below detection values for copper, gold and silver have been encountered in grab samples in these target areas. For more details on Catch drilling and prospecting results, please see Cascadia's News Releases dated July 25, 2024, and July 19, 2023.

The Mineral Resources disclosed here are referenced from the 2023 Technical Report on the Carmacks Project Preliminary Economic Assessment, authored by SGS Canada Inc. for Granite Creek Copper, and have not been independently reviewed by Cascadia. Pricing for the Carmacks Project PEA base case economic analysis was US $3.75/lb copper, US $1,800/oz gold, and US $22/oz silver at an exchange rate of $1:US$0.75. For more details on the economic analysis, refer to the 2023 Technical Report on the Carmacks Project Preliminary Economic Assessment, authored by SGS Canada Inc. for Granite Creek Copper. The results of the Carmacks preliminary economic assessment are preliminary in nature, it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized.

On behalf of Cascadia Minerals Ltd.

Graham Downs, President and CEO

For further information, please contact: Andrew Carne, M.Eng., P.Eng., VP Corporate Development, Cascadia Minerals Ltd., T: 604-688-0111 ext. 106, [email protected]