Cascadia Minerals Ltd. to Commence Trading on TSXV

VANCOUVER, BC, July 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Cascadia Minerals Ltd. ("Cascadia") (TSXV: CAM) is pleased to announce that, pursuant to the final approval received from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), Cascadia's common shares (the "Cascadia Shares") will commence trading on the TSXV at the opening of market on July 19, 2023 under the symbol "CAM".

Cascadia is a new copper and gold focused exploration company formed pursuant to the spin-out of certain assets from ATAC Resources Ltd. ("ATAC") following its acquisition by Hecla Mining Company ("Hecla") on July 7, 2023. In connection with the completion of the acquisition and spin-out, Cascadia issued 22,150,089 Cascadia Shares to former ATAC shareholders and Hecla subscribed for an additional 5,502,956 Cascadia Shares for an aggregate subscription price of $2,000,000. As a result, a total of 27,653,045 Cascadia Shares will be issued and outstanding at the commencement of trading. Former shareholders of ATAC, to the extent that they have not done so, are reminded to complete and submit their Letter of Transmittal to ATAC's depository, Computershare Investor Services Inc., in order to receive the applicable consideration in connection with the Hecla transaction, including their Cascadia Shares.

Further information concerning Cascadia may be found on its website at www.cascadiaminerals.com and in Cascadia's TSXV listing application, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under Cascadia's profile.

About Cascadia

Cascadia is a Canadian junior mining company focused on exploring for copper and gold in Yukon and British Columbia. Cascadia's flagship Catch Property is a brand-new grassroots discovery which exhibits extensive high-grade copper and gold mineralization across a 5 km long trend, with rock samples returning peak values of 3.06% copper and 14.60 g/t gold. Diamond drilling is planned to commence at Catch in early August. In addition to Catch, Cascadia is conducting exploration work at its PIL Property in British Columbia and the Rosy Property in Yukon, as well as evaluating additional regional opportunities.

Please refer to ATAC's January 23, 2023 news release for QA/QC information regarding the results of 2022 exploration work at the Catch Property.

The technical information in this news release has been approved by Adam Coulter, M.Sc., P.Geo., VP Exploration for Cascadia and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

Graham Downs, President and CEO

For further information: Andrew Carne, M.Eng., P.Eng., VP Corporate Development, Cascadia Minerals Ltd., T: 604-688-0111 ext. 106, [email protected]