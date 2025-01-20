Cascadia Identifies New Copper Porphyry Targets at its Macks and Milner Properties, Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Cascadia Minerals Ltd. ("Cascadia") (TSX-V: CAM) (OTCQB: CAMNF) is pleased to announce prospecting and soil sampling results from the 2024 exploration programs at its 100% owned Macks and Milner properties in Yukon. Work conducted in 2024 has identified numerous new targets, which will be further evaluated in 2025.

Macks Highlights

Macks Copper-in-Soil (CNW Group/Cascadia Minerals Ltd.)

Newly discovered 2,200 by 2,000 m copper ± molybdenum soil anomaly coincident with a regional 1,200 by 1,200 m magnetic low (Figures 1 – 3) analogous to Cascadia's Spark Zone at the Catch Property;

(Figures 1 – 3) analogous to Cascadia's Spark Zone at the Catch Property; Prospecting at the south end of the property returned 1.20% copper with 2.26 g/t gold and 68.3 g/t silver from a magnetite skarn rock chip sample over 2.00 m ; and

from a magnetite skarn rock chip sample over ; and Prospecting at the east side of the new copper and molybdenum in soil anomaly discovered a new magnetite skarn showing which returned 0.49% copper with 0.12 g/t gold and 4.7 g/t silver from a rock chip sample over 1.50 m .

Milner Highlights

Newly discovered 2,400 by 1,800 m copper soil anomaly in the central core of the property;

in the central core of the property; Follow up prospecting 250 m west of a 2023 outcrop discovery which returned 0.45% copper with 0.24 g/t gold, 5.0 g/t silver and 34 ppm molybdenum returned 0.65% copper with 5.3 g/t silver from outcrop; and

west of a 2023 outcrop discovery which returned returned from outcrop; and The Milner Property has no documented historical exploration, with no record of previous claims having been staked in this area.

"The discovery of several new mineralized outcrops and significant copper soil anomalies in areas with no historical exploration is a testament to our generative exploration methodology," stated Cascadia's President and CEO, Graham Downs, "Our team is capitalising on the knowledge gained at our Catch Property by applying the same discovery methodology elsewhere in the Stikine Terrane in Yukon to continue to make new discoveries in a market where few new generative copper discoveries are being made. Our team is excited to get back on the ground in 2025 to follow up on these new anomalies and continue to systematically advance these projects towards drilling."

Figure 1 – Macks Copper in Soil

Figure 2 – Macks Molybdenum in Soil

Figure 3 – Macks Magnetic Total Field

Figure 4 – Milner Copper in Soil

Macks Exploration

The 71 km2 Macks Property was staked by Cascadia in 2023. It is located 43 km south of Carmacks within the traditional territory of the Little Salmon Carmacks, Champagne and Aishihik, and Kwanlin Dun First Nations. The property is 10 km from an all-season highway and powerline and is currently accessed by helicopter. An overgrown bulldozer trail to the property exists; which could potentially be used in future programs.

The 2024 exploration program at Macks consisted of prospecting and soil sampling. A total of 35 rock samples and 691 soil samples were collected. Soil sampling identified a new 2,200 by 2,000 m copper ± molybdenum soil anomaly which remains open to the west; associated with a magnetic low response in regional government geophysics. Prospecting samples from this area returned elevated copper, gold and molybdenum. A chip sample from a magnetite skarn outcrop in this area returned 0.49% copper with 0.12 g/t gold and 4.7 g/t silver over 1.50 m, contiguous with a chip sample which returned 0.25% copper with 3.0 g/t silver and 265 ppm molybdenum over 1.65 m.

A bedrock chip sample from a magnetite skarn near a historical anomaly in the southeast portion of the property returned 1.20% copper with 2.26 g/t gold and 68.3 g/t silver over 2.00 m, contiguous with a chip sample which returned 0.23% copper with 0.44 g/t gold and 20.9 g/t silver over a further 2.00 m. These samples are located within a 1,500 m x 1,000 m copper ± gold soil anomaly.

The property lies within the Stikine Terrane and is adjacent to the 200 km dextral strike slip Braeburn fault. The Stikine Terrane is characterized by Late Triassic to early Jurassic volcanic-plutonic arc complexes that are well-endowed with copper-gold-molybdenum porphyries including the Red Chris, Schaft Creek, Kemess, KSM and Galore Creek deposits and mines.

The property is dominantly underlain by the Upper Triassic aged Povoas Formation andesites and basalts of the Lewes River Group which have been intruded by the Early Jurassic aged Aishihik Batholith granitoid of the Long Lake Group.

The area has been historically explored for high grade copper skarn mineralization and demonstrates potential for Cu-Au-Mo porphyry mineralization. Much of the Macks Property has yet to see systematic prospecting and mapping, with previous exploration only documented in the southeast corner nearby a historical adit.

Milner Property Exploration

The 43 km2 Milner Property was staked by Cascadia in 2023 in an area with no documented historical exploration. It is located 80 km northeast of Whitehorse within the traditional territory of the Ta'an Kwäch'än Council and Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation. The east side of the property overlies the Livingstone Airstrip, with numerous active placer gold mining operations located nearby.

The 2024 exploration program at Milner consisted of broad property-wide grid soil sampling and focused prospecting in areas of anomalous 2023 soil and prospecting results. A total of 30 rock samples and 815 soil samples were collected. Soil sampling returned a 2,400 x 1,800 m copper soil anomaly in the core of the property. Prospecting returned several rock samples with elevated copper grades, including 0.65% copper with 5.3 g/t silver from bedrock near a gossanous area discovered in 2023 which returned 0.45% copper with 0.24 g/t gold, 5.0 g/t silver and 34 ppm molybdenum.

The property lies within the Stikine Terrane and is immediately adjacent to the 1,000+ km long, deep seated, crustal scale strike-slip Teslin-Thibert fault.

The property is dominantly underlain by the Triassic aged Semenof Formation basalt and andesites and by the Carboniferous aged Boswell Formation basalts, volcanic breccias and greenstones. The east side of the property is cut by a NW-SE trending thrust fault that marks the easternmost edge of the Stikine Terrane. The Devonian to Carboniferous Finlayson Suite of the Yukon-Tanana Terrane outcrops east of the thrust fault.

The Milner Property has no documented historical exploration, with no record of previous claims having been staked in this area.

QA/QC

Analytical work for all samples was completed by ALS Canada Ltd., with sample preparation in Whitehorse, Yukon and geochemical analyses in North Vancouver, BC. Rock samples were fine crushed before a 250-gram split was pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Rock samples were analyzed for gold by the Au-AA23 procedure which involves fire assay preparation using a 30-gram charge with an atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. Multi-element data for 48 elements was determined by the ME-MS61 procedure, which involves a four-acid digestion followed by inductively coupled plasma – atomic emission spectrometry ("ICP-AES") and inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometry.

Overlimit values for copper were determined by the Cu-OG62 procedures which involves a four-acid digestion followed by ICP-AES analysis.

Soil samples were dry-screened at 180 micron, with analysis conducted on the fine fraction. Soil samples were analyzed for gold and 50 other elements by the AuME-TL43 procedure which involves aqua regia digestion of a 25-gram split with an ICP-AES and ICP-MS finish.

Results referenced in this release represent highlight results only. Below detection values for gold, copper, silver and molybdenum have been encountered in soil and rock samples in these target areas.

The technical information in this news release has been approved by Adam Coulter, M.Sc., P.Geo., VP Exploration for Cascadia and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Cascadia

Cascadia is a Canadian junior mining company focused on making new copper and gold discoveries the Yukon and British Columbia. Cascadia's flagship Catch Property in the Yukon hosts a brand-new copper-gold porphyry discovery where inaugural drill results returned broad intervals of mineralization, including 116.60 m of 0.31% copper with 0.30 g/t gold. Catch exhibits extensive high-grade copper and gold mineralization across a 5 km long trend, with rock samples returning peak values of 3.88% copper and 30.00 g/t gold.

In addition to Catch, Cascadia is conducting exploration work at its Macks and Milner properties – recently staked Catch analogues within Yukon's Stikine Terrane which have additional copper porphyry targets. Cascadia has approximately 70 million shares outstanding and its largest shareholders are Hecla Mining Company, Michael Gentile and Barrick Gold.

On behalf of Cascadia Minerals Ltd.

Graham Downs, President and CEO

