Cascadia Announces 2025 Exploration Plans and Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Cascadia Minerals Ltd. ("Cascadia") (TSXV: CAM) (OTCQB: CAMNF) is pleased to announce its fully-funded exploration plans for the 2025 field season. Work will include drilling at the Catch copper-gold porphyry and gold-silver epithermal project and further work to advance its Macks, Milner, Rosy and Idaho Creek properties.

Highlights

Diamond drilling at the Catch Property to focus on the Volt and Amp zones, testing both copper-gold porphyry and high-grade gold-silver epithermal mineralization: 400 m of drilling is planned at the Amp Zone, where 2024 prospecting identified a new outcrop returning 1,065 g/t gold with 267 g/t silver ; and 700 m of drilling is planned at the Volt Zone, where an extensive area of copper-gold mineralization is observed in float samples.

Prospecting, mapping and geophysics at the Macks Property will evaluate a new 2.2 x 2.0 km copper-molybdenum soil anomaly coincident with a regional 1.2 x 1.2 km magnetic low , and follow up on skarn rock chip sampling which returned 1.20% copper with 2.26 g/t gold and 68.3 g/t silver over 2.0 m ;

, and follow up on skarn rock chip sampling which returned over ; Prospecting at the Rosy Property will follow up on a 3.0 x 2.5 km gold soil anomaly with quartz veins returning up to 35.92 g/t gold with 32.4 g/t silver in outcrop ;

gold soil anomaly with quartz veins returning up to ; Work at the Milner Property will evaluate a new 2.4 km x 1.8 km copper soil anomaly through prospecting and mapping; and

through prospecting and mapping; and Prospecting at the Idaho Creek Property will follow up on historical silver-gold-lead-zinc intermediate sulfidation veins as well as potential for an intrusion-related gold system.

"We're very excited to get our 2025 exploration program underway," stated Cascadia's President and CEO, Graham Downs, "The discovery in 2024 of extremely high-grade gold-silver mineralization at the Amp Zone is a game changer for Cascadia, and we're excited to test this target with the drill in 2025. We will also continue systematically exploring the porphyry targets at Catch, and advancing the other properties in our portfolio. This work program is fully-funded, and we will be well-positioned to expand our workplan as market conditions improve with continued strength in commodity prices."

Figure 1 – Amp Zone Drilling Plan

Figure 2 – Volt Zone Overview

Figure 3 – Volt Zone Drilling Plan

Figure 4 – Macks Overview

Figure 5 – Rosy Overview

Figure 6 – Milner Overview

Figure 7 – Idaho Creek Overview

Catch Property Exploration

The 119 km2 Catch Property is located in central Yukon, 50 km southeast of the town of Carmacks, within the traditional territory of the Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation, in an underexplored part of the Stikine Terrane – a key geological terrane which extends from the Golden Triangle in British Columbia into Yukon. The property is only 10 km from an all-season highway and powerline and has no documented historical exploration before 2020.

Work in 2025 is planned to focus on the Amp and Volt zones. At the Amp zone, two to three shallow drill holes, totaling approximately 400 m, will test high-grade epithermal gold-silver mineralization discovered in outcrop in 2024. One sample returned 1,065 g/t gold with 267 g/t silver, with nearby follow-up samples returning 187.0 g/t gold with 33.9 g/t silver, and 141.0 g/t gold with 45.2 g/t silver. These samples are located within a highly silicified basalt associated with elevated arsenic and antimony geochemistry. Significant copper mineralization has also been encountered in rock samples at Amp, with 2023 sampling returning 2.13% copper in outcrop. Crews will also conduct prospecting and mapping at this target to better understand the distribution of mineralization, and the relationship between the high-grade gold and copper zones.

At the Volt zone, located 1 km north of Amp, drilling will target the as-yet unidentified source of significant copper-gold mineralization in float across a 500 x 500 m area, where 258 rocks returned an average grade of 0.32% copper with 0.70 g/t gold. This mineralization is located within a landslide which has shifted it from source by up to 250 m. Crews will begin by completing a comprehensive mapping and surficial geology study to refine drill targeting, with up to 700 m of diamond drilling planned in three or four holes.

The Spark zone, the focus of Cascadia's 2024 drilling, remains open in multiple directions. A comprehensive core review will be conducted this spring with a leading porphyry expert to refine future drill targets. A geophysical interpretation has identified key structural controls in the area, and a string of potential intrusive centers extending to the northeast from the drilled target. Hand pitting will be completed to sample bedrock in these areas, with additional geophysics and diamond drilling to be considered later in the season.

Macks Property Exploration

The 71 km2 Macks Property was staked by Cascadia in 2023. It is located 43 km south of Carmacks within the traditional territory of the Little Salmon Carmacks, Champagne and Aishihik, and Kwanlin Dun First Nations. The property is 10 km from the Klondike Highway and powerline and is currently accessed by helicopter. There is an overgrown bulldozer trail to the property, which could potentially be reactivated for future programs.

Exploration in 2025 will focus on a new 2.2 by 2.0 km copper ± molybdenum soil anomaly identified in 2024, where a chip sample from a magnetite skarn outcrop returned 0.49% copper with 0.12 g/t gold and 4.7 g/t silver over 1.50 m. The soil grid will be extended and infilled, while additional prospecting and mapping is completed in the area. A ground magnetics survey will also be completed to provide better resolution on a magnetic low response shown on regional government geophysics. Prospecting will be completed across the property, including near a magnetite skarn in the southeast which returned 1.20% copper with 2.26 g/t gold and 68.3 g/t silver over 2.00 m.

Rosy Property Exploration

The 61 km2 Rosy Property is located 77 km east of Whitehorse, adjacent to the Red Mountain molybdenum deposit. The road-accessible property is within the traditional territory of the Teslin Tlingit Council. Previous sampling on the property has identified numerous low sulphidation epithermal quartz-carbonate veins hosting gold-silver mineralization. Exploration in 2025 will follow up on previous sampling, which returned up to 35.92 g/t gold with 32.4 g/t silver. Crews will work to map and extend the vein systems, to prepare for future drilling of the property.

Milner Property Exploration

The 43 km2 Milner Property was staked in 2023 after prospecting returned an outcrop sample grading 0.45% Cu with 0.24 g/t Au, 5.0 g/t Ag and 34 ppm Mo in an area with no documented historical exploration. It is located 80 km northeast of Whitehorse within the traditional territory of the Ta'an Kwäch'än Council and Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation. The east side of the property overlies the Livingstone Airstrip, with numerous active placer gold mining operations located nearby. Work in 2025 will consist of prospecting and mapping to follow up on a 2.4 x 1.8 km copper soil anomaly in the core of the property that was identified in 2024.

Idaho Creek Property Exploration

The 14 km2 Idaho Creek Property is located 130 km northwest of Carmacks, adjacent to Western Copper and Gold's Casino Project. Located along the proposed Casino access road, the property lies within the traditional territory of the Selkirk First Nation. Idaho Creek has numerous gold-silver-lead-zinc intermediate sulphidation epithermal veins, with drill results including 417 g/t silver with 1.26 g/t gold, 8.17% lead and 4.40% zinc over 0.85 m in hole ID-07-03. There is also intrusion-related gold potential on the eastern portion of the property, where 2006 RC drilling returned 122 m of 0.12 g/t gold with 1.93 g/t silver. Grade in this hole was increasing with depth and ended in mineralization. Work in 2025 will consist of prospecting and mapping to follow up and expand both the epithermal vein and intrusion-related gold targets.

Corporate Update

Cascadia announces that its VP Exploration, Adam Coulter, will be leaving the company effective March 8th, to pursue another opportunity. While he will be leaving this role, Mr. Coulter will be joining Cascadia's Technical Committee as advisor to the company, providing continuity of operations and transfer of geological knowledge. The Cascadia team greatly appreciates Adam's leadership and wishes him well in his future endeavours. Cascadia continues to have a strong in-house geological team in place and planning for the field season will continue uninterrupted.

"On behalf of the Cascadia team and board, I would like to acknowledge and sincerely thank Adam for his dedication and contributions he's made to the company," stated Cascadia's President and CEO, Graham Downs, "Having worked for Cascadia and its predecessor company for almost a decade, Adam has built and mentored a very strong exploration team that will continue to be guided by him and the highly engaged technical committee. We wish Adam nothing but the best as he advances his career in his new position."

The Company further announces the appointment of Shayla Forster as Corporate Secretary. Ms. Forster has extensive experience in providing corporate secretarial, governance, compliance, facilitating financings and disclosure consulting services to numerous publicly listed issuers, including companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, Canadian Securities Exchange and OTCQB. Ms. Forster will be replacing Glenn Yeadon who has been Cascadia's and its predecessor company's Corporate Secretary for over 20 years.

"We are delighted to have Shayla join our team, and the board and I would like to offer her a very warm welcome. Furthermore, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Glenn for his years of dedicated service and his unwavering professionalism in all aspects of his work," stated Graham Downs, President and CEO.

About Cascadia

Cascadia is a Canadian junior mining company focused on making new copper and gold discoveries the Yukon and British Columbia. Cascadia's flagship Catch Property in the Yukon hosts a brand-new copper-gold porphyry discovery where inaugural drill results returned broad intervals of mineralization, including 116.60 m of 0.31% copper with 0.30 g/t gold. Catch exhibits extensive high-grade copper and gold mineralization across a 5 km long trend, with rock samples returning peak values of 3.88% copper, 1,065 g/t gold, and 267 g/t silver.

In addition to Catch, Cascadia is conducting exploration work at its Macks and Milner properties – recently staked Catch analogues within Yukon's Stikine Terrane which have additional copper porphyry targets. Cascadia has approximately 70 million shares outstanding and its largest shareholders are Hecla Mining Company, Michael Gentile and Barrick Gold.

Results referenced in this release represent highlight results only. Below detection values for gold, copper, silver and molybdenum have been encountered in soil and rock samples in these target areas.

The technical information in this news release has been approved by Adam Coulter, M.Sc., P.Geo., VP Exploration for Cascadia and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of Cascadia Minerals Ltd.

Graham Downs, President and CEO

