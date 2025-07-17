KINGSEY FALLS, QC, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Cascades, the leader in environmentally responsible packaging and hygiene product manufacturing, is proud to announce it has recently invested $3,560,000 to upgrade a strategic converting line at its Kingsey Falls tissue plant.

The investment involved replacing a packager and bagger with higher-performance equipment, which will result in two major benefits, namely optimizing the bathroom tissue packaging process and increasing productivity.

Hugues Simon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cascades, with Jérôme Porlier, Executive Vice-President, Tissue. (CNW Group/Cascades Inc.)

The project is expected to increase the converting line's production rate at the packaging level by 8% compared to current performance levels, as well as improve overall line throughput, specifically through improved availability and a faster average speed.

This project is an important step in strengthening our retail position, fuelling Cascades' growth and ensuring its long-term competitiveness.

"The project implemented at our Kingsey Falls tissue plant will enable us to increase our capacity and be valued partner for our current and future customers. This investment exceeding $3.5 million—part of our continuous improvement efforts—demonstrates our commitment to driving our growth," said Hugues Simon, President and CEO of Cascades.

Cascades is the industry leader in Canada and the sixth-largest tissue paper manufacturer in North America. Thanks to its investments in innovation, it has been developing a unique, value-added product line that meets third-party environmental standards. For the past six years, Cascades has ranked among the world's 100 most sustainable corporations, according to the prestigious Global 100 index produced by Corporate Knights.

Opened in 1977, the Kingsey Falls tissue plant currently serves the residential hygiene solutions market. It currently boasts over 200 employees and is one of the region's top employers. It also provides a competitive salary and a benefits program tailored to its employees' lifestyle.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 9,600 women and men across a network of 66 operating facilities, including 17 Recovery and Recycling facilities which are part of Corporate Activities and joint ventures managed by the Corporation, in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

Media: Hugo D'Amours, Vice-President, Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainable Development, Cascades Inc., 819-363-5164, [email protected]; Investors: Jennifer Aitken, MBA, Director, Investor Relations, Cascades Inc., 514-282-2697, [email protected]