KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Cascades, a leader in the recovery and manufacturing of eco-friendly packaging and hygiene products, is proud to announce that it will celebrate the 60th anniversary of its founding in 2024. Under the theme Together, the organization will be highlighting its history, culture, values and employees throughout the year thanks to a festivity-filled calendar.

Illuminating the Builders' footbridge

Cascades 60th anniversary logo (CNW Group/Cascades Inc.)

One of the first projects completed was the illumination of the structure of the Builders' footbridge, made of old paper mill equipment, which crosses the Nicolet River. This legacy to the Kingsey Falls community, built by Cascades to mark its 50th anniversary, has been illuminated since January 1, 2024.

Two new artworks in the Bernard-Lemaire Park

Kingsey Falls' Bernard-Lemaire Park has featured a bronze of the co-founder of the same name since 2003. The company recently announced to Laurent and Alain Lemaire that it would erect two new statues in their honour in 2024, in recognition of their extraordinary contribution to Cascades' development.

60 steps to drive positive change

A pioneer in sustainable development, Cascades has been recognized for its innovative practices in this area since the company's earliest days. This year, the organization has set itself the challenge of putting forward 60 initiatives that address one or more social, economic or environmental dimensions of sustainable development.

Celebrations in our units

On March 26, 2024, the company's anniversary, each unit will be invited to celebrate Cascades' 60th anniversary with its employees. Family celebrations are also planned throughout the summer.

Mural projects

Mural projects for selected plants are also in the works, in collaboration with regional artists. This project is in line with Cascades' desire to get involved in the communities in which it operates to enhance the industrial environments that house its plants.

"The heritage handed down by the Lemaire brothers is a richness that we must share and celebrate. Cascades has grown while preserving its values and culture, and we continue to make it shine. I am confident that the future will be bright for Cascades, and it is this enduring vision that we will pass on to future generations of Cascaders," says Mario Plourde, President and CEO of Cascades.

"In 1964, when my brother Bernard moved to Kingsey Falls to restart the old Dominion Paper Co. mill, we had no idea that the company would grow so rapidly. The entire Kingsey Falls community rallied to support our family's dream, which has now become the dream of our employees. I'm very proud of how far Cascades has come in the past 60 years," says Alain Lemaire, co-founder and Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cascades.

Cascades' first plant, purchased in 1964, was located in Kingsey Falls, Québec, where the company's head office is still located today. Today, the company has 75 business units across North America and 10,000 employees.

