KINGSEY FALLS, QC, May 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) (the ''Company'' or ''Cascades''), a leader in eco-friendly recovery, packaging, and hygiene products, held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 8, 2025. The eleven (11) candidates proposed as directors were duly elected directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders by proxy and by electronic ballot, as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes FOR % Votes WITHHELD % Alain Lemaire 69,643,629 94.37 4,157,707 5.63 Sylvie Lemaire 68,884,558 93.34 4,916,778 6.66 Sylvie Vachon 68,258,391 92.49 5,542,945 7.51 Hugues Simon 70,449,825 95.46 3,351,510 4.54 Michelle Cormier 69,733,853 94.49 4,067,483 5.51 Patrick Lemaire 68,140,548 92.33 5,660,787 7.67 Hubert T. Lacroix 69,079,056 93.60 4,722,280 6.40 Mélanie Dunn 72,206,158 97.84 1,595,178 2.16 Nelson Gentiletti 70,286,309 95.24 3,515,026 4.76 Elif Lévesque 72,199,026 97.83 1,602,310 2.17 Alex N. Blanco 70,575,094 95.63 3,226,242 4.37

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 8, will be filed with the Canadian Securities Regulators.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs 10,000 talents, who work in a network of nearly 70 production units in North America. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

SOURCE Cascades Canada ULC.

Medias: Hugo D'Amours, Vice-President, Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainability, Cascades Inc., 819 363-5164, [email protected]; Investors: Jennifer Aitken, MBA, Director, Investor Relations, Cascades Inc., 514 282-2697, [email protected]; Source: Michael Guerra, Corporate Secretary, Cascades Inc., 514 219-3760, [email protected]