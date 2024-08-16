The first leader featured in Pulp & Paper Canada's 2024 Top 10 Under 40 is Jessica Carbonneau, Health & Safety Director at Cascades Tissue Group. She stands out through her stellar ability to take on challenges and engage teams to achieve positive change, both for the organization and for the well-being of employees. She spares no effort in cultivating a strong health and safety culture, while promoting continuous improvement and operational excellence. Her career at Cascades has flourished since joining the company in 2010.

The second Cascader recognized by Pulp and Paper Canada is Sylvain Fillion, Senior Financial Director – FP&A and Commercial at Cascades Containerboard Packaging. His multidisciplinary skills, extensive industry knowledge and inspirational leadership skills are just a few of the qualities that set him apart. He has been with Cascades since 2013 in positions of increasing responsibility, setting an example through his sound decision-making, his ability to develop effective strategies and his undeniable prowess in leveraging finance for commercial success.

The third winner is Jason Perreault-Gélinas, Plant Manager – Cascades Papier Kingsey Falls at Cascades Specialty Products Group. He first joined the plant as a student in 2014 and has since continued to build on his experience while working his way up to management. Always attentive and accessible to his team, he was the recipient of his group's 2023 Source Award for the "Stronger Together" value, a testament to his talent for bringing people together to achieve team success. Under his participative leadership, the plant has developed a strong culture of continuous improvement and has broken all-time productivity records.

The fourth Cascader is Kugenthini (Kugi) Tharmakulasekaram, Plant Manager, in succession, for the Cascades Containerboard Packaging plant in Vaughan, Ontario. Since joining Cascades in 2021, she has distinguished herself through her natural leadership and determination. Her keen interest in continuous improvement led to a management role in this area, and just over two years later, a position as Plant Manager, Succession Program. She has introduced several initiatives and processes within the plant that are now recognized as best practices and even shared with sister plants within the organization. Kugi promotes employee empowerment and peer trust in her interventions. She approaches issues with openness, which makes her a model in terms of team spirit

Lastly, Cascades won a 2024 Canadian Grocers Impact Award for its latest innovation: Cascades Fresh GUARD EnVisionTM. This comprehensive packaging solution for eggs launched in June 2024 was recognized in the Sustainability category. Made from 100% recycled fibre, the product offers robust protection while opening impactful visual possibilities.

"Seeing our employees and innovations so widely recognized fills us with pride and encourages us to continue striving for excellence, both for our customers and the planet. Congratulations to our three rising stars who are making their mark in the industry, and to everyone involved in the success of the innovative Cascades Fresh GUARD EnVisionTM solution," said Hugues Simon, President and CEO of Cascades.

Pulp & Paper Canada's 2024 Top 10 Under 40 program annually celebrates the next generation of leaders in Canada's pulp and paper sector by recognizing the leadership and achievements of workers under 40 years old.

The Canadian Grocer Impact Awards annually recognize initiatives introduced by retailers, suppliers and partners that are making a meaningful difference in a range of areas, from helping the planet to supporting employees and communities. The awards are presented by Canadian Grocer, a media outlet that has specialized in the retail and grocery industry for 130 years.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative, and value-added packaging, hygiene, and recovery solutions. The Company has 10,000 talented employees across a network of close to 70 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

