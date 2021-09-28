MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Carlton Cards has partnered with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), a national leader and primary resource for mental health support services, to spread awareness around the importance of social connection and the impact it has on mental health. The partnership seemed like a natural fit with CMHA recently celebrating 100 years of community, hope, togetherness, and strength paired with Carlton Cards' mission over the last 100 years being anchored around helping to make the world a more thoughtful and caring place.

With the pandemic taking a heavy toll on Canadians experiencing feelings of isolation and loneliness, the need has never been greater to bring awareness to prioritizing staying connected and reaching out to those who need it. Despite a pandemic-driven growth in videoconferencing and social media usage, Canadians are feeling more isolated than ever (from 39% to 47% in less than one month), two thirds of Canadians (67%) also report they would like to experience more meaningful social interactions in their daily life.

Carlton Cards is launching a nation-wide campaign in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association, encouraging Canadians to stay connected and show that they care with a card, promoting the benefits of social connection and its positive impacts on mental health.

The campaign will go live October 1st at participating retailers across Canada including Brunet, Familiprix, Federated Coop, Jean Coutu, Lawtons Drugs, Loblaw family of stores, London Drugs, Metro Ontario, PharmaChoice, Pharmasave, Save On Foods, Sobeys/Safeway, and Shoppers Drug Mart. Carlton Cards will be donating proceeds from every greeting card sold to CMHA. Canadians can support this initiative by visiting a participating retail partner, purchasing a greeting card, and sending or giving that card to show loved ones they are thinking of them.

"Most Canadians want more social connection, yet they're reluctant to have the kind of honest, open conversations that build the connection they crave," says Margaret Eaton, national CEO of CMHA. "We have to be creative about leaning on each other via fun or different virtual means, calling friends, checking in on our neighbours, staying con- nected and reaching out with a greeting card to show they care to those who are struggling. It doesn't just feel good to connect—it's actually good for everyone's mental health," says Eaton.

Rod Sturtridge, President at Carlton Cards adds, "We saw this partnership as an opportunity to promote the importance of social connection and the positive impact it has on mental health. We've learned that Canadians appreciate the authenticity and thought put into receiving a hand-selected greeting card, with a written personal sentiment to feel more meaningful and genuine. Research shows that social connection and support are factors that protect and promote good mental health. Feeling socially connected means you feel close to others, and you don't have to be in physical proximity to nurture a sense of closeness and connection, you can simply reach out with a card and show that you care."

About Carlton Cards

Carlton Cards is Canada's #1 greeting card company. Making the world a more thoughtful and caring place Every. Single. Day. has been the heart of our mission for more than 100 years.

Our outstanding portfolio of brands provide Canadians with innovative and unique greeting card options to build meaningful connections and deliver special ways to express themselves. Our assortment of greeting cards includes brands like Carlton Cards, Papyrus, Recycled Paper Greetings and Cartes Carlton. Carlton Cards is the preferred card supplier to many top retailers across Canada. We are creative, thrive on innovation and recognize that great collaboration inspires great ideas and helps Canadians make mean- ingful connections. Visit: www.carltoncards.ca for more info.

About the Canadian Mental Health Association

Founded in 1918, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) is the most established, most extensive community mental health organization in Canada.

Through a presence in more than 330 communities across every province and one territory, CMHA provides advocacy, programs and resources that help to prevent mental health prob- lems and illnesses, support recovery and resilience, and enable all Canadians to flourish and thrive. For more information, visit www.cmha.ca

