Carlton Cards Pledges Continuing Support for Mental Health

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Carlton Cards proudly announces its ongoing commitment to the Canadian Mental Health Association through its annual 'Support Mental Health' campaign from October 1-31. In partnership with their valued national retailers, this campaign, now in its fourth year, has raised $230,000 for mental health initiatives nationwide. Carlton Cards will once again donate a portion of proceeds from greeting cards sold at participating retail partners across Canada during October to the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA).

"Supporting the community is a top priority for Carlton Cards. We are proud to collaborate with our exceptional retail partners to raise funds to support CMHA and its mental health initiatives in Canada," stated Paul Werynski, President of Carlton Cards.

New for the 2024 campaign is a weekly social media contest showcasing a themed connection challenge. This contest promotes self-care and social connections, which are essential for good mental health. A new Connection Calendar will also be available for download on www.carltoncards.ca

"We know that connecting with people and our community doesn't just feel good, it's good for our mental health. That's why we're beyond grateful for the ongoing support from Carlton Cards," says Margaret Eaton, National CEO of CMHA. "Thanks to Carlton Cards, we can continue to help Canadians promote and protect their mental health while fostering connection and strengthening communities across Canada."

This campaign will be featured in the following participating retailers: Atlantic Superstore, Brunet, Dominion, Familiprix, Federated Coop, Foodland, Fortinos, IGA, Jean Coutu, Lawtons Drugs, Loblaws, London Drugs, Maxi, Metro Ontario, PharmaChoice, Pharmasave, Real Canadian Superstore Provigo, Safeway, Save On Foods, Shoppers Drug Mart, Sobeys, Your Independent Grocer, select Walmart stores, and Zehrs Markets.

About Carlton Cards:

Carlton Cards, the Celebrations destination, helps people celebrate holidays, each other, and all of life's special moments, in-person and online, guided by a purpose to "make the world a more thoughtful and caring place every single day." As Canada's #1 greeting card supplier, Carlton Cards is a leading Celebrations products company offering brands like Carlton Cards, Papyrus, Recycled Paper Greetings, and Cartes Carlton. Digital greetings provide additional opportunities to share premium Celebrations content through proprietary technology platforms and apps. Our popular digital brands include American Greetings, Blue Mountain, SmashUps™, justWink™, Pics & Wishes™, and Creatacard™. For more information, visit carltoncards.ca and follow us @CarltonCards on Facebook and @CarltonCards on Instagram.

About the Canadian Mental Health Association

Founded in 1918, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) is the most established, most extensive community mental health federation in Canada. Through a presence in more than 330 communities across every province and the Yukon. CMHA provides advocacy, programs and resources that help to prevent mental health problems and illnesses, support recovery and resilience, and enable all Canadians to flourish and thrive. For more information, please visit www.cmha.ca

