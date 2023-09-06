MONTREAL, Sept. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - CargoM, the Logistics and Transportation Metropolitan Cluster of Montreal, is proud to introduce an enhanced, web-based version of its storage space tool. Initially developed at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tool was designed to provide assistance to businesses in the transportation and logistics sector, given the considerable storage requirements at that time. Following the pandemic, the supply chain has been through further disruption and storage issues have remained important and topical. In response to strong user interest in this tool, CargoM intends to upgrade it on ongoing basis, making it ever more user-friendly and accessible.

Storage space tool dashboard (CNW Group/CargoM)

"With a view to supporting our members and our industry, we are making the free storage tool available to them. As a registry, it makes it possible for companies to promote the rental of their excess space, while those looking for space can consult the dashboard on our web-based interface to find available indoor and outdoor space based on their search criteria. Initially developed for Greater Montreal, the registry also lists spaces elsewhere in Quebec and the rest of Canada. We are confident that this tool will have a positive impact and help to make our supply chain more efficient."

- Mathieu Charbonneau, Executive Director, CargoM

The tool already has more than 50 entries for vacant space, totalling 18.7 million indoor and outdoor square feet. The procedure is simple. Once logged on to the tool's web page with a password assigned by CargoM, companies seeking space to rent will be able to find it based on their search criteria and/or using the interactive map that enables companies to be geolocated. Then all they have to do is contact the designated person in the storage space table. Companies with vacant space only need to fill out the form on the CargoM website. Our commitment to the confidentiality of your data is paramount, and all information collected by means of this interface is protected on a secure server.

CargoM obtained funding for this new version of the tool from the Programme d'appui au développement des secteurs stratégiques et des créneaux d'excellence (PADS) through the Ministry of the Economy, Innovation and Energy (MEIE). The project was carried out by Mely.ai Solutions, a company that is accelerating supply chain digitalization.

If your company needs space or has excess space, the tool CargoM developed for you will be of great use! Check out the new version of our storage space tool online here.

About CargoM

Created in 2012, CargoM (cargo-montreal.ca — @CargoMtl) brings together Greater Montreal's logistics and freight transport stakeholders, including educational institutions, exporters and importers, research centres, associations and sectoral committees, around shared objectives and collaborative projects, with the aim of increasing the cohesiveness, competitiveness and outreach of this sector. Of vital importance to the development of Greater Montreal, it represents close to 130,000 jobs, 6,000 businesses and over $8.7 billion annually in economic benefits.

CargoM's activities receive financial support from the Montreal Metropolitan Community (MMC), the Quebec government and all its members.

