CargoM continues to promote training and careers in the logistics and freight transportation sector

MONTREAL, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - CargoM, the Logistic and Transportation Metropolitan Cluster of Montreal, is proud to have presented the 9th edition of its Career Day, this year in collaboration with L'Événement Carrières, a Quebec leader in organizing job and training fairs. This major event took place on October 2 and 3 at the Palais des congrès de Montréal, bringing together under one roof the Salon de l'emploi et de la formation continue and the Foire Nationale de l'emploi attracting more than 20,000 visitors.

The Transportation and Logistics Pavilion, presented by CargoM, highlighted opportunities in this key sector with the participation of members such as Canadian National, the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation, Logistec, MSC Canada, and Cégep André-Laurendeau. A special thanks to Camo-Route and the Centre de formation du transport routier de Saint-Jérôme (CFTR), who captivated visitors with their truck driving simulator, as well as the Maritime Employers Association (MEA), present with a crane operation simulator.

In total, hundreds of jobs were to be filled, showcasing the diversity of careers offered in the industry.

CargoM remains firmly committed to working closely with its members and partners to promote careers and training in the logistics and freight transportation sector. As the labor shortage persists, particularly in the trucking and maritime sectors, it is essential to continue to highlight and demystify our industry. Through our joint efforts, CargoM's projects and initiatives, led by our workforce task force, aim to attract new talent and introduce the many careers and training opportunities available.

About CargoM

Created in 2012, CargoM brings together Greater Montreal's logistics and freight transport stakeholders, including educational institutions, exporters and importers, research centres, associations and sectoral committees, around shared objectives and collaborative projects, with the aim of increasing the cohesiveness, competitiveness and outreach of this sector. Of vital importance to the development of Greater Montreal, it represents close to 130,000 jobs, 6,000 businesses and over $8.7 billion annually in economic benefits.

CargoM's activities receive financial support from the Montreal Metropolitan Community (MMC), from the Ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie (MEIE) and from all its members.

